| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Three men and a woman charged over €2.1m cocaine seizure and the discovery of a suspected drug factory

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Andrew Phelan

THREE men and a woman have been charged following a €2.1m cocaine seizure and the discovery of a suspected drug factory linked to a “serious organised crime group.”

Some 28kg of the drug, worth €1.96m, was seized at a garage on Tuesday, after an earlier discovery of a 2kg batch worth €140,000 in a car that was intercepted after a drop-off, a court heard.

Most Watched

Privacy