Three members of family jailed for ‘one of the worst’ cases of animal cruelty ever seen

Katherine Reilly (71), Martin Reilly Snr (43) and Michael Reilly (27) have all been handed jail terms for the shocking abuse of 27 dogs – including 10 puppies.

Three family members received jail terms and disqualifications from keeping animals after the rescue of 27 dogs from properties in Co Tipperary. Photo: ISPCA. Expand

Three family members received jail terms and disqualifications from keeping animals after the rescue of 27 dogs from properties in Co Tipperary. Photo: ISPCA.

Maeve McTaggart

Three members of a Tipperary family have been jailed for committing “one of the worst” cases of cruelty against animals that inspectors have ever seen.

Katherine Reilly (71), Martin Reilly Snr (43) and Michael Reilly Jnr (27) have all been handed jail terms for the shocking abuse of 27 dogs – including 10 puppies – on land at Killeens, Ballinunty in Co. Tipperary. 

