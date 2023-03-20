Three lifeguards to stand trial over young swimmer’s death

Three lifeguards were today ordered to stand trial accused of offences relating to the death of a swimmer in Armagh five years ago.

Standing side by side at Newry Magistrates’ Court, the defendants confirmed that each of them are aware of the charges against them alleging that, being an employee, they were in breach of their duty to others on April 7, 2017, in that they allegedly “failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of other persons who may be affected by your acts or omissions at work”.