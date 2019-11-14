Three fishermen who died in a boating tragedy were in a vessel that was "not fit for purpose" for the conditions on the day of the accident, an inquest has heard.

Three fishermen who died in a boating tragedy were in a vessel that was "not fit for purpose" for the conditions on the day of the accident, an inquest has heard.

Three fishermen drowned on trip with boat 'not fit for purpose', inquest hears

The bodies of three Latvian men, all of whom lived in Kerry, were found floating in the water on September 30, 2018, after a fishing trip.

Anatolijs Teivans (58), Valerijs Klimentjevs (38) and Jurijs Burcevs (30) had left Coonanna Harbour in Cahersiveen at 8.30am on the morning in question and their bodies were found that Sunday around 5.30pm.

Inga Peremitna, the wife of Mr Klimentjevs, told the inquest at Killarney District Court yesterday that she had spoken to her husband at 11am.

He told her that the group intended to return to shore because of the big waves.

She said that the conversation was "short", which she found strange at the time.

She rang his phone again at 2.30pm but got no reply.

When his phone was returned to her after his death, she discovered that the last photo was taken at 10.33am that morning.

Ms Peremitna said she became worried when she did not get a call from her husband when he was due to return to shore and at 8.30pm gardaí arrived at her door to tell her of the tragedy.

The inquest heard that Mr Klimentjevs was an experienced fisherman but that it was his first time on that particular boat and in Coonanna Harbour.

Local man Ernie McGrath met the three men on the morning of the tragedy.

They had come to collect the boat, which was stored in a yard belonging to Mr McGrath's father. He knew the owner of the boat, Mr Teivans, but not the other two men.

He said that in his opinion the boat, though seaworthy, was not fit for purpose and that it was a constant source of trouble for Mr Teivans.

"It was a speedboat, not a fishing craft and (was) in my opinion unfit for purpose," he said.

"It was more suited to a fine day," he added.

Later that evening, one of the three men was found floating in Coonanna Harbour, at the back of the pier.

The other two men were found close to the boat at the eastern point of Coonanna Harbour.

The boat was upturned and stuck in rocks.

Local man Michael O'Sullivan also noted the boat was not fit for the conditions at sea that day.

Several witnesses at the inquest described the conditions as choppy and Mr O'Sullivan said conditions worsened throughout the day.

An investigation by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) into the tragedy concluded that the vessel was not suitable for the conditions and the voyage on the day, the inquest heard.

The same report found that the boat was swamped by a wave and that the fatalities occurred due to the length of time the three men were in the water as there was no means of indicating distress.

The MCIB recommended that personal flotation devices should be worn for long periods in the water.

The three men had been wearing buoyancy aids.

The post-mortem carried out by Dr Margot Bolster found that all three victims died from acute cardiorespiratory failure due to drowning.

Both Mr Teivans and Mr Burcevs had high levels of blood alcohol according to the toxicology report and that impaired their performance in addressing the emergency, the inquest also heard.

South Kerry Coroner Aisling Quilter recorded a verdict of accidental death for all three men.

She also expressed her condolences to the families on their loss.

Irish Independent