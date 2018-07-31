Three children injured when their car collided with Canadian tourists each awarded €20K damages

Three young children who were injured when Canadian holidaymakers in a hired car collided with their family vehicle, have each been awarded €20,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court in Dublin.

Barrister Tony McKeown told Judge Karen Fergus that the children, aged between three and seven at the time, had suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as well as bruising and other injuries consistent with a neck and shoulders whiplash.

Mr McKeown, who appeared with Stephen Reel of Brian Berrills Solicitors, told the court the side-on accident occurred at the Boa Island T-Junction on the Kesh to Pettigo road in Co Donegal.

Two Canadian nationals in the hire car had been holidaying in Northern Ireland at the time and touring in Co Donegal.

Fionn Hamilton (5), who was restrained in a child’s seat in the rear of the Hamilton car, suffered bruising in the July 2016 accident. His sister Lauren (11) suffered an abrasion to the side of her face when the airbags blew. She had also suffered injuries to her neck and shoulders.

Mr McKeown said a brother Oisin Hamilton (7) had suffered shoulder and back injuries.

He told Judge Fergus that the three children had been diagnosed with PTSD following the accident but were now fully recovered.

The children, through their mother Sara Naomh Hamilton, of 22 Mantlin Park, Kesh, Co Fermanagh, had sued Executive Trust Limited, trading as Europcar Ireland, of Santry, Dublin.

Mr McKeown said the defendant had made a settlement offer of €20,000 to each of the children and he was recommending the courts acceptance of the offers. Judge Fergus approved the settlements, which she told Mr McKeown were very good.

