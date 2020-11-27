| 2.3°C Dublin

Three bungling Brazilians: Hit squad with the rusty guns they couldn’t shoot foiled by gardaí

Three bungling Brazilians planned to strike fear in town, writes Robin Schiller

The prison vehicle carries the gang away from Tullamore Circuit Court. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Robin Schiller

Three Brazilian men were armed with a rusty submachine gun and the wrong ammunition for a shotgun when they were on their way to shoot up a property in a Midlands town, a court has heard.

One of the men admitted to gardaí during interview that they intended to threaten someone by firing at the house but denied it was a murder mission.

Evidence of their foiled plot, which included a driver who was tasked with collecting the weapons getting lost twice en route, was heard in Tullamore Circuit Court yesterday.

