Three brothers 'took turns beating man with knuckleduster', court hears

THREE brothers foamed at the mouth as they "took turns" beating a man with a knuckleduster after breaking down the door of his partner's house, it has been claimed.

The woman was also allegedly attacked as her four "traumatised" children looked on, with one of the assailants stumbling over her baby as he chased after her partner, a court heard.

The eldest of the three brothers was the woman's ex-partner, and allegations had been made about her new boyfriend before the violent domestic incident in west Dublin at the weekend.

Judge Patricia McNamara refused bail at Dublin District Court and remanded all three men in custody until tomorrow.

The brothers, aged 26, 27 and 30, are charged with aggravated burglary.

The youngest is also accused of assault causing harm, criminal damage and producing a knuckleduster.

The eldest is charged with those offences and breach of a safety order.

A garda said the woman was at home with her four children and her current partner at around 11am on Sunday.

A knock came to the door and she was advised by her partner not to answer it because he had seen the brothers outside.

The woman had a safety order in place against the brother who was her former partner and father of the four children.

She and her current partner attempted to barricade themselves into the kitchen.

It was alleged that the brothers smashed glass in the door, and one was heard saying: "Yous two are dead. You and [the woman's partner] are getting it."

The brothers broke into the kitchen and assaulted both occupants, the garda said.

The woman's partner then ran out of the house and the brothers pursued him through the estate before assaulting him further, the garda said.

The man told gardai one of the brothers had a knuckleduster in the house while another had a knuckleduster in his possession when arrested.

The man had injuries to his right eye and left arm, while the woman received punches to the head and bruising to her arm from an object other than a fist.

The court heard there was CCTV of the attackers going into the house and the man running out and being chased.

Karl Monahan BL, for one of the brothers, said he had admitted only being at the scene.

The garda said it was alleged that this brother was heard by one of the complainants saying: "Grab the knife and start stabbing him."

The officer said he feared the complainants were being intimidated on social media.

A garda said the eldest brother denied assaulting his ex-partner, but admitted assaulting her boyfriend.

"He said the first thing he was going to do when he leaves the station is he's going to go and kill [the man]," the garda said.

The man said the brothers "passed the knuckleduster between them and hit me blows".

He said his partner was in "fear of her life".

