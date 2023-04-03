‘Thoroughly evil’ killer who murdered and dismembered pregnant girlfriend has life licence revoked over gun charge

The parole commissioners have revoked the life licence of a “thoroughly evil” killer who murdered and dismembered his girlfriend more than 20 years ago, a court heard today.

Stephen Scott, convicted of the sadistic murder of Sylvia Fleming in 1998, is facing a firearms charge.

Defence counsel Patrick Taylor confirmed to Lisburn Magistrates’ Court that he was not applying for bail on behalf of 51-year-old Scott, because “his licence has been revoked”.

Scott, with an address on the Garvaghy Road in Dromara, Co Down, did not appear in court for the brief mention of the case against him.

The former fireman-turned-killer faces an allegation that, “having been sentenced to a term of imprisonment of three years or more, purchased, acquired or had in your possession a firearm or ammunition”.

When Scott was initially charged last Monday, the court heard that, according to Scott, he had been “working on a farm and he had been asked by his employer to try to get weaponry to deal with vermin on the farm”, but, by doing so, he breached the terms of his licence.

A detective said that, having spoken to Scott’s boss, “I’m not sure that he has been directed to get a firearm. Possibly he was asked to build a firearm for vermin control, but he was in control of quite a lot of ammunition.”

Today, District Judge Rosie Watters remanded Scott back into custody and adjourned the case to April 24.

Sylvia Fleming (17) was pregnant when she was murdered and her body dismembered in Omagh in 1998 by Scott.

Her body parts were found under the foundations of a partially built house eight weeks later.

Sentencing Scott in 2000, the judge described him as “thoroughly evil” and ordered him to serve at least 19 years of his life sentence.

The judge continued: “The manner in which her [Ms Fleming] body was disposed of after her murder is surely the most gruesome.

“I am satisfied that you, Scott, not only deliberately killed this young girl, but that you planned that killing and carried it out in circumstances so squalid that they would revolt any right-thinking person.”

Ms Fleming’s death caused three nights of rioting in which houses were burned down and families had to flee to safety.

The police discovery of Ms Fleming’s dismembered body, who was four months pregnant, led to “mob rule”, during which the homes of individual families were targeted and destroyed.

At her funeral, local priest Father Tom Canning said the 17-year-old’s death had “deeply affected” the community.

Describing Ms Fleming as “caring and considerate”, Fr Canning told mourners they would never stop struggling to understand why her death had to happen in the way that it did.

In 2014, Ms Fleming’s older sister, Josie, told a TV interviewer: “The thought of what happened that night in that flat will haunt me for the rest of my life.”