‘Thoroughly evil’ killer who murdered and dismembered pregnant girlfriend has life licence revoked over gun charge

The parole commissioners have revoked the life licence of a “thoroughly evil” killer who murdered and dismembered his girlfriend more than 20 years ago, a court heard today.

Stephen Scott, convicted of the sadistic murder of Sylvia Fleming in 1998, is facing a firearms charge.

