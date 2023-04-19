‘This is life-changing’ – woman (27) with cerebral palsy who sued hospital over care after her birth settles court action for €12m

A 27-year-old woman with cerebral palsy who sued over the hospital care she received after her birth has settled her High Court action for €12m.

Speaking after the court settlement was reached, Jane Harte’s mother described it as life-changing for her daughter who cannot speak or walk and has spastic quadriplegia.

Jane had taken the case over her care at the now closed City General Hospital, Infirmary Road, Cork in 1995 where her mother Olivia Harte, who was then aged 16 year, was a patient.

Outside the Four Courts, Olivia Harte, from Cork city, said her daughter who has been living at the Cope Foundation facility in Montenotte, Cork, will now be able to return home.

“She is going to have a life with her family and siblings which she always deserved and which was taken from us really.”

Ms Harte added: “This is life-changing for all of us and especially Jane. Her life can improve from here on forward and she can return home.

“It will mean she can get physio and she will be able to swim, which she loves. It is going to change her life to the best of her ability. She will have a far better quality of life.”

She said it was only in the last couple of years she had begun to investigate her daughter’s case, adding: “Thank God, I did."

Ms Harte said as difficult as the process was, she was glad she stuck it out.

The case was against retired consultant and gynaecologist Pallany Pillay (88), also of Cork city, who was the proprietor of City General Hospital which closed in 2000. Mr Pillay was also a consultant at the hospital and Olivia Harte was his private patient.

Liability was contested in the case and the settlement was made without an admission of liability. It followed mediation talks between the parties.

At the opening of the action, Jane Harte’s counsel, Dr John O’Mahony SC, instructed by Callan Tansey solicitors, told the court it was their case that after she was born healthy, Jane had significant difficulty with her breathing and “went dramatically downhill”.

He said that when she was transferred to the Erinville Hospital at 17-hours-old, Jane was “literally in extremis with severe septic shock” and later meningitis.

Dr O’Mahony told the court it was their case appropriate steps should have been taken at City General Hospital and, if given antibiotics, Jane would have recovered.

Counsel said it was their contention that there was “ample opportunity to intervene when the baby required antibiotics”, but “it was left too late when nothing could be done”.

Counsel for Mr Pillay, Adrienne Egan SC, told the court at the opening of the case it was accepted that the baby developed meningitis but what was at issue was when the relevant symptoms arose.

Counsel also said that records from the closed hospital had been destroyed in 2015 and these proceedings had been initiated three years ago.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the litigation risk in the case was too great and he was delighted the case had been resolved.

In the proceedings, it was claimed Jane started to grunt after her birth on October 8,1995.

Despite showing persistent worsening respiratory distress, it was alleged the baby did not receive any antibiotics.

It was claimed this was despite her mother and other relatives, who were present at the hospital, repeatedly expressing their serious concerns for the baby’s well being.

The alleged delay in administering antibiotics, it was claimed, caused the baby to develop septic shock and meningitis which caused her brain damage.

The claims were denied.