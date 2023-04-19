| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

‘This is life-changing’ – woman (27) with cerebral palsy who sued hospital over care after her birth settles court action for €12m

Mother and daughter, Olivia and Jane Harte. File photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Mother and daughter, Olivia and Jane Harte. File photo: Collins Courts

Mother and daughter, Olivia and Jane Harte. File photo: Collins Courts

Mother and daughter, Olivia and Jane Harte. File photo: Collins Courts

Tim Healy

A 27-year-old woman with cerebral palsy who sued over the hospital care she received after her birth has settled her High Court action for €12m.

Speaking after the court settlement was reached, Jane Harte’s mother described it as life-changing for her daughter who cannot speak or walk and has spastic quadriplegia.

Most Watched

Privacy