'This has been a never-ending nightmare for me' - Ian Bailey 'relieved' by High Court refusal to sanction extradition to France

IAN Bailey said he was "very relieved" by the High Court refusal to sanction his extradition to France.

"I have been fighting for justice for almost 24 years - people tend to forget that," he said.

"There was a newspaper headline at the weekend which said the French family was fighting for justice. But I have been fighting for justice too. I am an innocent person caught up in this nightmare."

"This has been a never ending nightmare for me."

Mr Bailey pointed out that it was the third French extradition bid since 2010 - all three of which have now been dismissed by the Irish courts.

However, the family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) and the campaign group, ASSOPH, which was instrumental in securing a Paris-based prosecution last year over the 1996 killing, expressed "bitter disappointment" at the Dublin ruling.

Sophie's son, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, had warned that the French family expected Ireland to fully honour its obligations under European judicial co-operation agreements.

The French family's solicitor, Alain Spilliaert, said they now expected the Government to seek a Supreme Court appeal of the High Court ruling.

"We hope that the Irish ministry will convince the judge to authorize (an) appeal since it is a matter of public interest," he said.

A family source admitted they were very upset by the latest High Court ruling.

"It is a very disappointing day - the family have put their trust in the Irish judicial system for many years. The family have not received justice from Ireland," he said.

French campaigners have previously warned of making a formal complaint to the French and European authorities if Ireland is viewed as failing to comply with existing agreements on judicial cooperation.

Mr Bailey stressed that it has been very difficult for him over recent months not only due to the strain of the impending High Court judgement but the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 63 year old operates a farmers market stall in west Cork and he said the pandemic lockdown has had a serious impact on such local enterprises.

A freelance journalist and law student, he also published his latest book of poetry last year.

He said he has been living under constant threat of extradition to France since the first European Arrest Warrant (EAW) was issued for him by the Paris authorities in 2010.

"I have been doing everything I can to stay calm in the middle of all of this."

"That is not easy when there are some devils out there who are determined to see me bonfired."

"This has been an absolute torture."

Mr Bailey said that what has shocked him most is that he believed there are people in Ireland who know he is entirely innocent but yet they have remained silent while he has been subjected to various judicial proceedings since 1997.

"It is like being caught in a storm."

"But I have been meditating and writing poetry which, of course, always helps."

Mr Bailey said he remains a keen practitioner of Theravada forest Buddhism meditation to deal with stress.

"It has been enormously helpful when you feel you are caught in the eye of a hurricane."

He also said he was very grateful to a close circle of friends in west Cork who have been very supportive of him over the years.

"They have been tremendously supportive and I know they are there for me if I need them."

He also paid tribute to his legal team led by solicitor Frank Buttimer and Senior Counsel Ronan Munro.

