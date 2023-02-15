| 7.6°C Dublin

‘This gaslighting continued for two years’ – claim that parents were lied to about baby’s death puts spotlight on handling of hospital negligence cases

Baby Laoise Ní Scolaí's parents Cóilín Ó Scolaí and Irene Kavanagh. Photo: Steve Humphreys

What happened in the aftermath of the death of baby Laoise Ní Scolaí has, not for the first time, raised serious questions about how health authorities and the State respond to cases of medical negligence.

A twin, little Laoise was just 42 hours and 27 minutes old when she died in 2015 after her heart was accidentally penetrated during a chest drain procedure following her premature birth at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

