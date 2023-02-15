‘This gaslighting continued for two years’ – claim that parents were lied to about baby’s death puts spotlight on handling of hospital negligence cases

What happened in the aftermath of the death of baby Laoise Ní Scolaí has, not for the first time, raised serious questions about how health authorities and the State respond to cases of medical negligence.

A twin, little Laoise was just 42 hours and 27 minutes old when she died in 2015 after her heart was accidentally penetrated during a chest drain procedure following her premature birth at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

In the High Court yesterday, her heartbroken father, television drama director Cóilín Ó Scolaí, made several serious allegations regarding the actions of medical staff, claiming they closed ranks in a bid to conceal the hospital’s culpability for Laoise’s death.

“We were lied to from the moment Laoise died and continued to be lied to for many years after her death. In our opinion, they cared about Laoise until the moment she died – then they cared more about the reputation of the Coombe Hospital,” he told the court.

The Coombe declined to comment on his allegations when contacted by the Irish Independent, saying it could not discuss individual cases. It also would not say whether procedures had been changed to ensure a similar event could not happen again.

A long, drawn-out, arduous legal process

Mr Ó Scolaí was speaking alongside his wife Irene Kavanagh, Laoise’s mother, following the announcement of the settlement of claims for shock and psychological injuries suffered by Laoise’s family as a result of her death.

The family’s solicitor Stuart Gilhooly SC said the cases had been settled for “substantial” sums.

Mr Ó Scolaí said the objective of the lawsuits wasn’t compensation but to hold the hospital to account, to get the truth about Laoise’s death and to ensure that procedures would be changed so no other family would have to endure what his had.

In an interview with the Irish Independent after the settlement, he and his wife Irene also spoke in damning terms of the adversarial way they believe their claims were treated by lawyers for the State Claims Agency (SCA).

Despite receiving an admission of liability in February 2018, he said the couple had to endure “a long, drawn-out, arduous” legal process involving three bouts of mediation before the lawsuits were finally settled last week, just days before the cases were due to go before the court.

They criticised the tactics used by the SCA, saying derisory offers were made to them during the first two mediations in October 2018 and January 2021, and that no one from the hospital was present to apologise to them or answer their questions.

The couple said they received an apology only shortly before being invited to the third round of mediation last week. An apology was also made in court yesterday by a lawyer for the hospital, but it was rejected by the family as too little too late.

Mr Ó Scolaí said he and his wife still didn’t know whether steps had been taken to ensure the procedure that caused their daughter’s death was now safe.

“If it wasn’t so adversarial, we could have got on with grieving in a natural way,” he said.

“I am angry with the hospital for that, angry with the State Claims Agency. They have taken away the last eight years of our lives.”

While the SCA says it acts fairly and ethically in dealing with claimants, it is also mandated by legislation to manage claims so that the liability of the State is contained at the lowest achievable level.

The agency declined to comment on its handling of the family’s claims.

An inquest in 2017 was told that Laoise, along with her twin brother Cuán, was born prematurely at 28 weeks on January 22, 2015.

Both babies were diagnosed as suffering from respiratory distress syndrome and Cuán was the first to undergo a chest drain procedure to remove air trapped in his chest cavity.

They would always reiterate the new narrative which was very distressing to hear

The same procedure, where a needle is inserted into the chest and air is released, was later performed on Laoise when an X-ray revealed she too was suffering from a tension pneumothorax. However, during the procedure on January 24 her heart was pierced.

She was transferred to Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. A post-mortem examination revealed her death was due to a rupture of the heart due to a penetrating injury by a catheter. A contributing factor was her prematurity.

Neonatal registrar Dr Muhammed Islam told the inquest the chest drain was a “high-risk procedure”. He inserted the needle 2-3cm into the baby’s chest in line with the guidelines he was aware of.

But a lawyer for the family pointed out that the correct depth, given Laoise’s size, was 1.5cm.

A verdict of medical misadventure was returned.

In court yesterday, Mr Ó Scolaí said that, while Laoise was still alive, the couple were told she was the stronger of the two twins.

However, he said that the moment she died, the narrative changed and they were told she was the weaker of the two.

“This gaslighting continued for two years and even when Irene [the twins’ mother] attended follow-up check-ups with Cuán, they would always reiterate the new narrative which was very distressing to hear,” he said.

We found it incredible that he would not have left notes or that the hospital would allow this to happen

Mr Ó Scolaí told the court of his belief that information about his daughter’s death was hidden from him and his wife.

He said that when he picked up Cuán’s notes to see whether there was further information in them about the procedure a nurse then came in and snatched the files from him, saying he wasn’t allowed to have them.

“We protested but we never saw those files again,” he said.

Mr Ó Scolaí told the court the couple were informed Dr Islam was not available for the inquest because he had gone to New Zealand and that he had left no notes about the procedure that killed their baby.

“We found it incredible that he would not have left notes or that the hospital would allow this to happen,” he said.

The couple insisted he be present before the inquest went ahead.

When it eventually did, Mr Ó Scolaí said the hospital maintained a line of defence that Laoise’s heart swung back on the needle during the procedure.

“The truth was that the registrar performing the procedure finally admitted, under questioning, that he was not aware of the protocols for performing such a procedure on a baby of Laoise’s size – 2lb – and therefore he went in too far with the needle,” he said.

“Notes went missing, notes rewritten with information left out, no one could remember the name of a nurse assisting in the room at the time, her testimony was left out.

“The medical profession was not only negligent but also continued to prevaricate and fabricate a line of defence for many years after our tragedy. Nothing can be said now to lessen the pain of losing our daughter and then to be lied to by the medics. Their lack of integrity has been galling.”