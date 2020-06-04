Third man charged with helping crime gang carry out Christy Keane hit

A THIRD man has appeared in court charged with helping the McCarthy-Dundon gang carry out the attempted murder of crime figure Christy Keane.

The convicted drug dealer was shot a number of times in the car park of University Limerick in 2015 but survived.

This afternoon Noel Price (42), of Kileely Road, in Kileely, Co Limerick, was brought before the Special Criminal Court after being arrested in relation to the incident.

Det Gda Brian Moylan of Henry Street garda station told State solicitor Michael O'Donovan that he detained the accused at 11am this morning. He made no comment when the charge was put to him, Det Gda Moylan told the court.

Expand Close Christy Keane was targeted Brian Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christy Keane was targeted

Noel Price is accused of having knowledge of a criminal organisation, namely the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and assisting in making available a vehicle to the aforesaid criminal organisation, with the intention of facilitating the commissioning of the alleged attempted murder of Christy Keane (59), or being reckless as to same, between June 27 and June 29, 2015 inclusive.

Defence counsel Michael Bowman SC said that there would be no bail application at this time and that his client was currently in custody on a separate matter. Noel Price was remanded to appear via-video link next Friday June 12, when two co-accused are also due to appear.

Larry McCarthy (42) and John Costello (39) were brought before the Special Criminal Court yesterday afternoon after being arrested in separate parts of the country in relation to the investigation.

Larry McCarthy is accused of assisting in providing a vehicle with the intention of facilitating the attempted murder of Christy Keane while John Costello is accused of providing transport in relation to the same incident.

Both charges are under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Larry McCarthy has previously been described during a bail hearing in the Special Criminal Court by detective gardai as the “head of the McCarthy-Dundon organisation” and as having “known links to criminals around the country and to criminals on an international level.”

Online Editors