Thief with 'darkest' background who went on crime spree is jailed

A SERIAL thief who carried out a crime spree had one of the "darkest" backgrounds of anyone to come before the courts, a judge was told.

Father-of-two Daniel Murphy (21) was identified from DNA in blood left at the scene of a restaurant break-in, stole a bike from a pub worker in the 10 seconds it was left unlocked and had 19 deals of crack cocaine in his underwear.

Judge Paula Murphy jailed him for 20 months.

Murphy, of Rathvilly Drive, Finglas, pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges, including burglary and theft.

He was found with crack cocaine in his underwear when he was stopped on a stolen bicycle at Aston Quay on June 18 last year.

It transpired he was unlawfully at large from prison.

When he was stopped pushing another stolen bike across O'Connell Bridge just over a month later, he gave "three different stories" about who the owner was. He eventually said he had bought it for €50 and had had "reservations" about whether it was stolen.

Last October 13, a pub worker in Smithfield was locking up when he left his bike unsecured for 10 seconds. When he came back, it was gone.

resisted

Murphy took it and was stopped at Arran Quay for a drug search. He resisted the garda, reached into his pocket and threw a package into the Liffey.

He prised open an electricity meter box at the Maltings apartment building, Dublin 8, last December 14, causing €1,000 worth of damage and stealing around €600.

On June 10, 2019 last year, a laptop was stolen from Chef Kebab Pizza in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath.

Damage worth €100 was caused when the window was broken and blood was left on the cash register. A DNA test matched Murphy.

The accused had 73 previous convictions and had entered a drug treatment programme for the first time at the age of 11.

He went "out of control" and had suffered two overdoses by the age of 13.

"It's quite possible he had one of the darkest periods of adolescence of any person to come before these courts," his lawyer said.

Murphy met his partner through juvenile detention and they had two children together who they were trying to raise living in night to night accommodation.

Judge Murphy said victims had been stolen from in "upsetting circumstances."

