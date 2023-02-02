| 9.1°C Dublin

Thief was feeding his tablet addiction

Colin Kevitt (30) was caught stealing whiskey from a supermarket, a court heard. Expand

Eimear Cotter

A former cleaner caught stealing whiskey from a supermarket was trying to feed his addiction to benzodiazepine tablets, a court heard.

Colin Kevitt (30) received a six-month sentence when he appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Swords District Court.

