Thief was feeding his tablet addiction

A former cleaner caught stealing whiskey from a supermarket was trying to feed his addiction to benzodiazepine tablets, a court heard.

Colin Kevitt (30) received a six-month sentence when he appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Swords District Court.

The defendant, with an address at Ellis Quay Hostel, Dublin 7, admitted stealing groceries from Supervalu, Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords on March 23, 2022.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court Kevitt concealed two bottles of whiskey, worth €130, in his bag and walked out of the supermarket without making any attempt to pay for the goods.

Sgt McGarrity said Kevitt was identified from CCTV footage and the goods were not recovered.

The court heard Kevitt had 77 previous convictions. He received a three-month sentence for theft last month.

Defence lawyer Gerard Kennedy said that Kevitt’s theft spree was caused by his addiction to benzodiazepine tablets.

Mr Kennedy said Kevitt regretted his actions, which were all done to feed his addiction. The defendant was now clean and doing well in prison, Mr Kennedy added.