Thief told to repay €300 after stealing tip jar from Dublin restaurant

The case was listed at Dublin District Court. (Stock image) Expand

Close

Andrew Phelan

A THIEF who stole a tip jar containing €300 from a Dublin restaurant has been given three months to pay compensation.

Thomas Grace (39) was identified from CCTV footage after he snatched the jar.

