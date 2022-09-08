Thief stole cosmetics from shop three times in one day

A shoplifter targeted a pharmacy and stole cosmetics from it three times in the one day, a court heard.

Crystal Travers (34) was battling an addiction to crack cocaine at the time.

Judge David McHugh imposed an eight-month sentence. The judge also imposed a separate 10-month sentence suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Church Road in Mulhuddart, admitted to a number of theft offences.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that Travers entered Lloyds Pharmacy in Finglas at 2pm on November 11, 2019 and took cosmetics, worth €114.

She returned to the pharmacy at 4pm, this time accompanied by a male, and took cosmetics valued at €276.

Sgt Callaghan said Travers returned again at 6.40pm and stole cosmetics, worth €252.

She was identified from CCTV and later charged. No property was recovered.

The court heard that Travers also stole meat products, worth €70, from Supervalu in Tyrrelstown on March 28, 2019 and €28 worth of clothing from TK Maxx in Blanchardstown on September 9, 2019.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said Travers, a mother of one, had battled an addiction to drugs for a number of years.

Her mother and sister had passed away.

They had helped to keep structure to her life, and their deaths had affected her greatly.

Mr O’Doherty said that Travers was now drug-free, though she had admitted having a slip last week.