Thief gave stolen clothes to child

A thief who handed a bag of clothing to a young child to carry out of a shop had no money because her husband was spending it all on drugs, a court heard.
Mary O’Donnell (39) was stealing to look after her family, her lawyer said.
Judge David McHugh ordered O’Donnell to enter into a peace bond for one year.
The defendant, of Stralem Grove in Clonsilla, admitted stealing clothing and cosmetics, valued at €42, from Penneys in Blanchardstown on June 28, 2019.
Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that O’Donnell was seen placing items in a reusable bag while she was standing in a queue for checkout.
Sgt Callaghan said O’Donnell paid for the goods in her shopping bag but she handed the reusable bag to a child, who walked out of the store.
Sgt Callaghan said O’Donnell was stopped by security, and the goods were recovered.
Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said O’Donnell was a mother of six children. Her husband had a drug problem and was using the family money, Mr Fleming said.
She had since separated from her husband, was being looked after by her family and doing much better.