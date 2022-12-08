| 0.3°C Dublin

Close

Thief gave stolen clothes to child

Mary O&rsquo;Donnell (39) handed a bag of clothing to a young child to carry out of a shop. Stock image Expand

Close

Mary O&rsquo;Donnell (39) handed a bag of clothing to a young child to carry out of a shop. Stock image

Mary O’Donnell (39) handed a bag of clothing to a young child to carry out of a shop. Stock image

Mary O’Donnell (39) handed a bag of clothing to a young child to carry out of a shop. Stock image

Eimear Cotter

A thief who handed a bag of clothing to a young child to carry out of a shop had no money because her husband was spending it all on drugs, a court heard.

Mary O’Donnell (39) was stealing to look after her family, her lawyer said.

Most Watched

Privacy