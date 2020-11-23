‘There will be blood spilled’ – man threatened to kill sister in row over house inheritance

A brother threatened to kill his sister in a family feud over a house inheritance, warning: “There will be blood spilled – your blood.”

Gary Kelly (57) phoned his sister, telling her: “Over my dead body, you won’t get the house”, and that she and her boyfriend would be dead.

Their mother’s wish before she died was to divide the house between Kelly and his three siblings. B ut a dispute broke out over a request for the property to instead go to his sister, Dublin District Court heard.

Mr Kelly had drunk too much when he made the call, and the feud “boiled over” and got to him, his defence said.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case and said he would leave Mr Kelly without a conviction if he made a €500 charity donation.

Mr Kelly, from Grace O’Malley Road in Howth pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to his sister Kara Kelly.

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan told the court the victim had been at a Christmas party in Malahide on the night of December 12 last year when she got a phone call from a private number.

It was from her brother, the accused, who threatened her, stating: “ Over my dead body, you won’t get the house. T here will be blood spilled, your blood .”

She recalled him saying she and her boyfriend “would be dead” and she hung up. Later, she got two more calls from a private number and did not answer, but there were then five texts from the accused in which threats were made to her.

Mr Kelly had no previous convictions.

“This all comes down to a family feud over a house,” defence solicitor Evan Moore said. Kelly’s mother had died and left wishes that the house be divided between the accused and his three siblings, Mr Moore said.

However, t heir father had requested that the house go to Mr Kelly’s sister and the argument had been going on for eight years, the court heard.

The accused had too much to drink on the night and when he got home, he “passed out on the couch” and did not remember making the calls.

However, he accepted that he did. He was “very stressed out” over the argument and it “all boiled over and got to him”.

Mr Kelly was very apologetic for what he did. He had never been in trouble before.

Judge Smyth said it was a serious matter to make threats.

Mr Moore said there had been no interaction between Mr Kelly and his sister since and “if there is going to be anything, it will be a legal battle”.

He asked the judge to leave the accused without a conviction.