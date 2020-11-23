| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘There will be blood spilled’ – man threatened to kill sister in row over house inheritance

Warning: Gary Kelly from Grace O&rsquo;Malley Road, Howth, Co Dublin, was left without a conviction if he made a €500 charity donation. Photo: Andrew Phelan Expand

Close

Warning: Gary Kelly from Grace O&rsquo;Malley Road, Howth, Co Dublin, was left without a conviction if he made a €500 charity donation. Photo: Andrew Phelan

Warning: Gary Kelly from Grace O’Malley Road, Howth, Co Dublin, was left without a conviction if he made a €500 charity donation. Photo: Andrew Phelan

Warning: Gary Kelly from Grace O’Malley Road, Howth, Co Dublin, was left without a conviction if he made a €500 charity donation. Photo: Andrew Phelan

Andrew Phelan

A brother  threatened to kill his sister in a family feud over a house inheritance, warning: “There will be blood spilled –  your blood.”

Gary Kelly (57) phoned his sister, telling her: “Over my dead body, you won’t get the house”, and that she and her boyfriend would be dead.

Their mother’s wish before she died was to divide the house between Kelly and his three siblings. But a dispute broke out over a request for the property to instead go to his sister, Dublin District Court heard.

Privacy