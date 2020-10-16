'There was no question of bad faith here' - seizure of Patrick Quirke’s computer was lawful, ‘Mr Moonlight’ appeal hears

The warrant used to seize the computer of killer Patrick Quirke was lawfully obtained, a prosecution lawyer has insisted at the Court of Appeal.

One of Quirke’s 52 grounds of appeal against his murder conviction is that the District Court judge who issued the warrant was “kept in the dark” about the intention of gardaí to search for computers.

Incriminating Google searches were found to have made on the computer relating to the decomposition of human remains.

This evidence formed a key part of the largely circumstantial case which led to Quirke’s conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan.

On the fourth and final day of the appeal, prosecution counsel David Humphries argued against this ground of appeal.

He said that while gardaí should have told the judge they would be looking for computers, this omission should not invalidate the warrant.

Referring to case law, he said a mere error would not invalidate a warrant, especially one which is not calculated to mislead.

The court has previously heard that while a list of items which would be searched for was communicated by gardaí to District Court judge Elizabeth McGrath before she issued the warrant in May 2013, a computer was not among them.

Mr Ryan (52), a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight, disappeared on the morning of June 3, 2011 after spending the night at his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home in Fawnagown, Co Tipperary.

Farmer Quirke (51) had previously had an affair with Ms Lowry and it was the prosecution’s case he killed Mr Ryan and hid his body in a run-off tank on her lands, which he was leasing at the time, so he could rekindle the affair.

Quirke was said to have staged his discovery of the body in April 2013 when his lease on the land was about to end.

Gardaí sought a warrant to search Quirke’s home the following month.

Objections were made in relation to the validity of the warrant at Quirke’s trial last year, but these were rejected by the trial judge, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.

Mr Humphries told the Court of Appeal the warrant authorised entry onto Quirke’s lands at Breanshamore, Co Tipperary and “a full search of 50 acres was undertaken”.

“There were was no question of bad faith here,” he said.

He said the seizure of a computer in a murder investigation would clearly be a proportionate step to take during a search.

Mr Humphries argued it was a warrant the trial judge was entitled to uphold and that the appeal court should not overturn her decision in this regard.

“The test to be applied here by the trial judge was whether the warrant was a lawful warrant based on the information actually presented to the district judge,” said Mr Humphries.

“If it had been established there was a deliberate intention on the part of the gardaí to mislead the district judge in this case, that would be a completely different matter. But that wasn’t the case.”

Dealing with a complaint from the defence about “errors on the face of the warrant”, including a blank space and the omission of certain information, Mr Humphries drew the court’s attention to a previous ruling.

This found that courts should be slow to invalidate warrants on the grounds of typographical, grammatical or transcription errors which are not calculated to mislead the reader.

A number of incriminating Google searches were found to have been made on the computer, including “rate of human decomposition” and “human body decomposition timeline”.

Articles called “The five stages of decomposition” and “How the human body decomposes after death” were also found to have been clicked into.

The appeal, before Mr Justice George Birmingham, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, is due to conclude today. Judgment will be reserved.

