'There was no plan of action' - Midwife was 'concerned' during delivery of baby who died shortly after birth

A registrar of obstetrics is before a fitness-to-practise inquiry at the Medical Council after the death of baby Mark Molloy on January 24, 2012, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

The midwife told the hearing that mother-to-be Róisín Molloy, from Killeigh, Co Offaly, was at a late stage of labour. She said: "She [the mother] didn't appear to be progressing... We weren't being given any instructions...I was worried there was no plan of action".

She added that there was "no sign of the baby". There was a registrar there in attendance, who is referred to as Doctor A. She said that she "suggested we should call the consultant".

The midwife said she was unaware if Dr A had read the ECG monitor to check the baby's heartbeat. Ms Molloy was taken into an operating theatre with the medical team agreeing an emergency Caesarean section needed to be carried out. The midwife said she wanted the monitor to be reapplied to monitor the baby's heartbeat in theatre.

"When the ECG was applied, I couldn't hear anything, no heartbeat," she said. The inquiry heard after the monitor was checked in theatre, the "panic" started.

The baby was born a short time later, but died 22 minutes later. The midwife's notes recorded the baby boy was baptised and baby footprints were taken to be given to his parents.

Frank Beatty SC, acting for the Medical Council, asked: "Do you know did Dr A review the ECG while you were there?

"No, not while I was there, I didn't see him," she responded. The chair asked had staff at the hospital been "made aware of defects" with the "records coming from the Avalon machine" - the ECG monitor currently under an inquiry by the HSE.

"I presume I was," another nurse, called earlier, responded. "Staff would have come in and showed us the monitors at some stage." "Did someone from the hospital tell you there was a problem with the machine?" the chair asked. "I don't recall but it doesn't mean it would not have happened," she responded. "We would have had updates and training on the machine since then."

Dr A is before the inquiry on poor professional misconduct and or/poor professional performance allegations. He is representing himself and denies the allegations. The hearing continues today.

Irish Independent