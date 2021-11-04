There are secret garda recordings of Alan Wilson, who denies three attempted murders, admitting to a shooting, court hears

Alan Wilson, with a last address at New Street Gardens, Dublin 8, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murders of Brian Masterson, Wayne Barrett and Austin Purcell at The Players Lounge Public House, Fairview Strand, Fairview, Dublin 3 on July 26, 2010.

THERE are secret garda recordings of Alan Wilson, who denies three attempted murders, admitting to a shooting at a north Dublin pub and expressing his amazement about how shooting victims "pull through", the State has told the Special Criminal Court.

The non-jury court has heard there will be evidence that Mr Wilson was recorded as saying: "One of them, right in the forehead and five times in the body, it's amazing how the c***s pull through it, like.”

Mr Wilson (42) with a last address at New Street Gardens, Dublin 8, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murders of Brian Masterson, Wayne Barrett and Austin Purcell at The Players Lounge Public House, Fairview Strand, Fairview, Dublin 3 on July 26, 2010.

Mr Wilson is also pleading not guilty to the possession of firearms and ammunition, namely: a .38 special calibre Smith & Wesson revolver, .38 special calibre ammunition, a .32 Auto Calibre Zastava semi-automatic pistol, and .32 auto calibre ammunition with intent to endanger life at the same location and on the same date.

The non-jury court previously heard that Mr Wilson told gardaí he had "absolutely nothing to do with these allegations”.

In his opening speech today, Ronan Kennedy SC, prosecuting, said that audio evidence will be presented to the court of Mr Wilson in conversation with another male saying, "remember the shooting at the Players Lounge; I done that".

Mr Kennedy said the prosecution's case is that two vehicles were under Garda surveillance in a separate investigation and that Mr Wilson made the comments while in the vehicles.

Counsel said that audio evidence will be played to the court in which Mr Wilson is recorded as saying: "One of them, right in the forehead and five times in the body, it's amazing how the c***s pull through it, like."

Mr Kennedy said that both comments by Mr Wilson were in the context of a different conversation between the two men planning a separate, "serious" criminal act.

Mr Kennedy said the prosecution's case relied on "two simple propositions". The first proposition, he said, was that Mr Wilson made two "unprompted admissions that he did the Players Lounge shooting".

Counsel said the second proposition was that Mr Wilson and another male were to use a "tried and tested" route in committing a separate crime but that this was "almost identical" to the one previously used in the shooting.