Theft charge relating to Michaela McAreavey murder struck out

In 2011, Mrs McAreavey was murdered in her hotel room when she returned alone and disturbed a robbery

Michaela McAreavey

Michaela McAreavey

Michaela McAreavey

Michaela McAreavey

Clodagh Meaney

A man facing a charge of conspiracy to commit larceny in relation to the murder of Michaela McAreavey has had the charge struck out.

Sandip Moneea (52) was previously acquitted of murdering the 27-year-old while she was on honeymoon in Mauritius in January 2011.

Earlier this year he was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in relation to the case.

According to Moneea’s barrister Neelkanth Dulloo the charge was struck out at a court hearing on Tuesday.

In April, his lawyer told the court that the charges had "no basis” when he filed to have them dropped.

“There is no substance to the charge whatsoever,” he said.

“It is solely based on a new statement given by Dassen Narayanen, who has proven himself to be an unreliable witness in the past.”

He said Mr Moneea had been left “devastated” by his re-arrest more than a decade after he was acquitted of murdering Mrs Mcareavey, but that he believed he would be bailed next week.

A decision on the case against Narayanen has been adjourned until 25 July.

Sandip Moneea

Sandip Moneea

Sandip Moneea

Sandip Moneea

His barrister Vikash Teeluckdharry said that prosecutors only received the evidence file from police on Friday and had requested more time to review it.

The daughter of GAA manager Mickey Harte was strangled to death in her hotel room.

Mrs McAreavey was attacked when she returned to her hotel room alone and disturbed a burglary.

Sandip Moneea, who worked at the Legends Hotel at the time of the murder was accused of conspiring with his colleague, Dassen Narayanen (37) to steal a key card to the hotel room in order to commit larceny.

Both men have denied the charge.

In 2012 Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon were found not guilty of Mrs McAreavey's murder following a high-profile trial in Mauritius.
Both men worked at the hotel at the time of the murder but have denied any role in the killing.

