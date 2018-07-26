A MAN threatened gardai with an angle grinder, “brandishing it about” recklessly when they came to investigate damage to a motorway toll gantry, it is alleged.

'The time for talking is over' - words of man accused of 'aggressively' threatening gardai with angle grinder, court hears

Tony Rochford (49) allegedly told gardai: “the time for talking is over” before switching the angle grinder on and running it “aggressively” in front of them.

A court heard the officers were responding to a report that Mr Rochford had caused damage to gantry’s entry gate at the M50 in west Dublin.

Judge David McHugh ruled the case was too serious to be dealt with at Blanchardstown District Court and adjourned it.

Mr Rochford, of Steeple Manor, Trim Co Meath is accused of having an angle grinder intended to cause injury. The charge alleges that he was found in a confrontational state and when gardai intervened, he threatened them with the tool, attempting to strike a garda with it.

He is also charged with offensive conduct by threatening a garda with an angle grinder, breach of the peace, and causing criminal damage to the E-flow toll gantry entry gate.

Mr Rochford is further accused with causing paint damage to a garda’s boots.

The offences are all alleged to have happened on May 3, 2018

Garda Sergeant Geraldine McManigan told Blanchardstown District Court

The DPP had consented to the case being dealt with summarily at district court level, rather than being sent forward to Dublin Circuir Criminal Court.

Outlining the allegations, she said gardai were called to the M50 northbound toll bridge in Dublin 15 after security reported that damage had been caused to the gate.

It was alleged the accused was standing at the back of his vehicle and had attempted to gain entry to the gantry by cutting the locking mechanism on the entry gate.

When gardai spoke to him, he replied: “the time for talking is over,” Sgt McManigan said.

He had an angle grinder in his hand and when one of the gardai tried to take it from him he became aggressive, she continued.

It was alleged Mr Rochford switched on the angle grinder and ran it in an “aggressive manner”, brandishing it about recklessly while it was active. One of the gardai drew his baton and struck the angle grinder with it, to no avail, the court heard.

At one point, it was alleged, the accused knocked over a tin of paint, causing damage to a garda’s boots.

The accused was eventually apprehended and arrested. The value of the damage caused to the gate was between €500 and €1,000. Defence solicitor Valerie Buckley said she was not aware of any other loss of revenue or otherwise arising from the allegations.

Judge McHugh refused jurisdiction and asked for the DPP to “consider her position.”

The case was adjourned to September 6.

