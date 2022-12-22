‘The solicitor is not a GP’ – judge criticises lawyers for ‘inappropriately' referring their clients to medical professionals

A High Court judge has criticised the “inappropriate practice” of solicitors referring clients to medical professionals as he dismissed two personal injury claims following a minor “tip”.

Justice Michael Twomey also blasted the over-use of expert evidence in the case and said “there were clearly no medical grounds” for a solicitor referring one of the plaintiffs to a psychiatric consultant “since the solicitor is not a GP”.

“There were 18 different professionals (lawyers, doctors, engineers) engaged, at no doubt considerable cost, in supporting, and defending, two personal injury claims for up to €60,000 – all arising from a tip in stationary traffic which led to no damage,” Justice Twomey said.

Plaintiffs Sarah Cahill and Rachel O’Riordan both brought claims following the incident in Clonmel, Co Tipperary in 2018.

Ms Cahill, who was represented by Cian O’Carroll Solicitors, claimed she suffered back, neck and left breast pain as well as psychiatric injuries, while Ms O’Riordan said she suffered physical injuries.

Cian O’Carroll is a well-known medical negligence and personal injury solicitor who represented the late Vicky Phelan in her pivotal High Court case concerning the CervicalCheck scandal.

In response to queries from the Irish Independent, Mr O’Carroll said that he and his colleagues were “shocked by the vehemence of the judgment”.

“It would be quite standard practice that a solicitor would ask doctors of different disciplines to provide an expert and independent opinion,” he said.

“I think there is a duty on me to ensure that all aspects of my client’s injury are correctly documented and failing to do so would be an issue of professional negligence.”

The two claims were initially heard in the Circuit Court and later appealed to the High Court. Mr O’Carroll indicated it may now be further appealed after Justice Twomey dismissed the claims.

In February 2018, the plaintiffs were stationary in heavy traffic on Emmet Street, just opposite the garda station in Clonmel, when the front of the defendant’s car came into contact with the rear part of Ms Cahill’s vehicle. Brian Forristal gave evidence that he had just taken off from a stationary position about a foot and a half behind Ms Cahill’s car and was travelling at between five and eight kmh.

Mr Forristal said he got out of his car and spoke to the plaintiffs, who both said “they were fine”.

There was no damage done and they all left the scene without exchanging their insurance details.

However, the two plaintiffs then called into the local garda station and reported the incident. Ms Cahill claimed to Garda Con O’Leary that there was a smell of alcohol from Mr Forristal’s breath.

Mr Forristal gave evidence under oath that he does not drink alcohol.

“Most seriously of all, Ms Cahill claimed that Mr Forristal left the scene of an accident, when it is clear from her own evidence that they talked and they then got into their respective cars and that she had to drive off first, as he was in traffic behind her,” Justice Twomey said.

“This allegation against Mr Forristal was therefore clearly false.”

Ms Cahill claimed she suffered psychiatric and physical injuries following the incident.

Her solicitor referred her to a psychiatric consultant on two occasions and an orthopaedic surgeon.

Justice Twomey said the report of the consultant psychiatrist states that Ms Cahill informed her that the collision was like an “explosion” and when the airbags deployed, she thought there was going to be a fire.

“This is completely untrue (as Ms Cahill accepted in the witness box) as the airbags were not deployed,” he said in his judgment.

Ms Cahill attended a total of eight separate medical appointments to support her claim for damages.

Such referrals were putting “additional strain” on a struggling health system, Justice Twomey warned.

He described some of the evidence given by Ms Cahill as both false and inconsistent.

He said the allegations made about Mr Forristal leaving the scene of the incident and the implication that he may have been driving under the influence were both untrue.

“These allegations caused a waste of Garda resources and might have increased the chances of the defendant insurance company not fighting the claim and might have increased the amount of any settlement received by the plaintiffs,” he said.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Twomey went into great detail outlining why solicitors should not refer their clients to medical experts.

He criticised firms who were still doing this despite the High Court condemning the practice previously.

“Unfortunately, Ms Cahill’s case illustrates that this practice has still not ended, and so the High Court is required to highlight once again why this practice is ‘inappropriate’, in the hope that legal practitioners will stop referring their clients to medical specialists,” the judge said.

“While the legal practitioner might see the referral as being in his client’s best legal (and financial) interests, these referrals are still inappropriate and should not be made.

“The means do not justify the ends and so, just because a client might be in a better position to seek a greater settlement/court award with a consultant’s report, this does not make those solicitor referrals appropriate.”

In response, Mr O’Carroll said: “Treating doctors are rarely available to come to court to give evidence.

“They are much too busy for that, and medical practice would be disrupted greatly were solicitors to be required to secure their attendance at court by issuing subpoenas.

“Instead, the widespread practice adopted by the Injuries Board and all defence insurance companies is to refer injured parties to doctors who act as independent expert witnesses to the court.

“There is nothing in this judgment that criticises defendants when they did this in this very case, so it does seem unfair when such stern criticism is reserved for the plaintiff and her solicitors,” he said.