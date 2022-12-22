| 4.9°C Dublin

‘The solicitor is not a GP’ – judge criticises lawyers for ‘inappropriately' referring their clients to medical professionals

The plaintiffs were represented by Cian O&rsquo;Carroll, a well-known medical negligence and personal injury solicitor who represented the late Vicky Phelan in her pivotal High Court case concerning the CervicalCheck scandal. Photo: Collins (File Photo, October 2020) Expand

A High Court judge has criticised the “inappropriate practice” of solicitors referring clients to medical professionals as he dismissed two personal injury claims following a minor “tip”.

Justice Michael Twomey also blasted the over-use of expert evidence in the case and said “there were clearly no medical grounds” for a solicitor referring one of the plaintiffs to a psychiatric consultant “since the solicitor is not a GP”.

