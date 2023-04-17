The Monk in profile: The most cunning, ruthless and devious criminal of them all

To borrow a phrase once used to describe another famous north inner-city personality, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was the “most cunning, ruthless and devious criminal of them all”.

The complex, enigmatic godfather last week reached a milestone in his life with his 60th birthday.

But April 17, 2023 will be the most important date in his life from this day forth.

The date will always be remembered in the Monk’s calendar as judgment day when the Special Criminal Court decided the future course for the remainder of his life.

It will mark a crucial juncture in the life of a kid from an impoverished inner-city neighbourhood, who robbed his way out of the ghetto to become one of the most powerful and fascinating crime lords in gangland history.

The Monk is a man of many parts. In the community where he grew up, Hutch is perceived as a Robin Hood-type character who helped people out when they were in trouble.

To the gardaí, he is a wily and ruthless adversary who was connected to some of the first gangland murders ever recorded, and pulled off some of the biggest heists in the history of the State. For decades the Monk was uncatchable.

Before the catastrophic feud with the Kinahans, he was perceived as an untouchable man of “respect” – someone to be admired and feared in equal amounts.

No matter whether people love, loathe or fear him, most agree that Hutch was a breed apart from the volatile, murderous gangsters that populate the underworld today.

The best way to describe him is as the “least worst” in the pantheon of bad guys who have dominated organised crime in Ireland over the past 50 years.

He is the last mobster standing who can be categorised as an ODC – an Ordinary Decent Criminal – who adheres to something that at least passes as a moral code.

During his trial for the murder of David Byrne, a senior garda said the Hutch organised crime group operated a “patriarchal system of loyalty based on monetary gain” and was characterised by “intergenerational familial bonds and close family associations”.

Crime was the family business.

Gerry Hutch was born on April 12, 1963, the sixth of eight children – five boys and three girls. His parents, Patrick and Julia Hutch and their children, like the majority of their neighbours, were forced to live in squalid poverty.

Home was Corporation Buildings on Foley Street in Dublin’s tightly-knit north inner city, an area that had been blighted by poverty, deprivation and neglect since the poor first colonised the zone in the early 19th century.

Families were crammed into crumbling tenement hovels that had once been the grand homes of the social elite of the British Empire’s second city.

Although the majority of people who came from the same neighbourhoods were honest citizens, Hutch blamed poverty for his move into a life of crime.

In the only TV interview he ever gave, Hutch told RTÉ crime correspondent Paul Reynolds: “There was nothin’ around, I mean, first up best dressed – I had no choice. You had to go into crime to feed yourself, never mind dress yourself.”

Despite the poverty, those who know him will say that in order to understand the Monk you need to understand his deep emotional attachment to the neighbourhood. He once said of his home turf: “I love this area. It’s my home. My heart is here.”

By the age of 10, Hutch was already sucked into the criminal justice system with eight convictions for larceny and burglary under his belt.

His inaugural criminal conviction was recorded in the Children’s Court on November 30, 1971 when he was just eight years old. The future criminal mastermind was arrested for stealing a bottle of lemonade.

In the RTÉ interview he described the beginnings of his life of crime: “As a kid, like I mean, me first conviction was for stealing a bottle of red lemonade. I got a fine and then I was involved in other crime as a kid stealing and breaking into shops.”

As he moved into his teens, Hutch became a member of a notorious gang of young delinquents from his area who were dubbed the “Bugsy Malones”, after a gangster movie for kids which was a huge hit in the summer of 1976.

Hutch soon established a reputation as an up-and-coming criminal.

By the time he was 18 he had amassed another 30 convictions for assault, larceny, car theft, joyriding and malicious damage. He served a total of 10 custodial sentences in St Patrick’s Institution for young offenders and Mountjoy Prison.

Having had little formal education, prison became the source of his primary, secondary and third level education. He would later describe how he learned to read and write from reading comics while inside.

But he always resented the experience of being sent to an adult prison when he was a teenager.

‘In Mountjoy, 15, thrown into it. I have a kid now 15 and I look at the kid and I say, ‘My God, when I was 15 I was in prison.’ I mean, I was in prison with murderers, with rapists, bank robbers, everything...in a male prison full of all them. I mean, that’s not right. It was like going to college for criminals.”

The would-be gang boss began to stand out from his peers as a more restrained and disciplined character. He was seen as a natural leader with nerves of steel.

Hutch lived a clean life: he stayed fit, rarely drank, didn’t take drugs and looked after his wife and kids. He was quiet-spoken, contemplative and unobtrusive as opposed to being impetuous or flamboyant as many of his fellow villains tended to be.

He was the quintessential strong, silent type which inspired his pals to conceive his famous ecclesiastical moniker – the Monk.

Unlike his compatriots at the time, he saved the money he was making in armed robberies under the tutelage of his older brother Eddie and Eamon Kelly, one of the first bosses in the new world of organised crime.

Gerry Hutch stood out from his fellow crooks when it came to his domestic life as well. Unlike his fellow gangsters, Hutch didn’t squander his ill-gotten-gains or engage in living a conspicuously high life.

In December 1981 when he was 18, Hutch’s childhood sweetheart, Patricia Fowler, gave birth to their first child, a daughter. The couple would have five children together. The young armed robber paid cash for a home for his new family on Buckingham Street. From then on he began investing his crime cash in property.

Another unique feature of his life was that unlike most of his contemporaries, his marriage remained solid. Hutch was sitting down to dinner with his wife when Spanish police arrested him in August 2021.

In the 1980s and 90s, Hutch amassed a fortune from his robberies – over €13m in today’s values – much of which he invested. Today he is worth a legitimate fortune with an extensive property portfolio in Ireland, the UK and Europe which is thought to be worth millions.

As a family man, Hutch was always determined that his children would not follow in their father’s footsteps. That was the reason why he purchased a family home in leafy middle-class Clontarf, where his children were privately educated.

The Monk and his wife were enjoying a comfortable retirement on the proceeds of his life of crime and wise investments when his volatile and violent nephews pulled him into a nightmare not of his making.

The life he had planned has been placed on hold ever since Daniel Kinahan reneged on a deal and murdered his nephew Gary in 2014 – and then tried to have Gerry Hutch and his brother Patsy assassinated.

That is why Monday, April 17, 2023 is a pivotal day in the story of the life and crimes of Ireland’s most intriguing crime boss.