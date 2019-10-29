'The love of our lives' - Ana Kriegel's mother Geraldine pays emotional tribute to daughter in victim impact statement

In a powerful and emotional victim impact statement, Geraldine Kriegel said the happiest day of her and her husband Patric's life was August 10, 2006 - the day they found out they were to be the parents of Ana.

When Ana arrived, she was everything they'd dreamed of. Ana was full of fun and "infectious laughter" and she was "the love of our lives".

Ana Kriegel’s parents, Geraldine and Patric Kriegel arriving at court for the boys’ trial (Brian Lawless/PA)

When Ana didn't come home on May 14, 2018, Geraldine said they suffered panic and dread. The hours turned into days and they did not know where she was or what had happened. But somebody did, she said.

May 17, 2018 was the saddest day of their lives, she said, when they were given the words that no parent ever wants to hear "we are so sorry".

Geraldine said that their precious little girl had been found. There were no words to describe the depth of their pain.

She said that she and her husband had brought Ana to a safe place in Ireland, but that no one could suspect the evil that existed, or the darkness in the souls of the defendants.

Geraldine said that her life and her family's lives had been destroyed by what had happened to Ana, and imagining the terror and the pain she suffered would live with them all their lives.

Poignant: Flowers are left at the murder scene of Ana Kriegel, inset. Photo: Mark Condren

She said it was unbearable to think of the inhumane way that Ana, "who loved her life and was kind to everyone", was left to rot in that "squalid hell hole" for three days.

Geradline said that life without Ana was no life, nor was it an existence. It was "a misery", she said.

Every family occasion is extremely difficult without Ana, whose death is irrevocable, she said.

Geraldine finished her victim impact statement saying to Ana: "We miss you, we love you, no one can ever take that away from us".

Earlier, the Central Criminal Court heard from Detective Inspector Mark O'Neill, who outlined a summary of the evidence.

Insp O'Neill agreed with Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, that Boy A appeared to have accepted that he caused her death.

The teenager, named as Boy A in a number of professional reports, gave details of a headlock, chokehold, kicks and hitting Ana with a stick or concrete block, either throwing the block at her head or hitting it off her head three times.

The court heard that Boy A continued to maintain that he didn't sexually assault Ana, and offered alternative explanations about her injuries.

Meanwhile, Boy B maintained his position "in general terms" that he maintained with gardaí, during interviews, in that he ran away when he saw Boy A flip Ana to the ground, and that he did not have any part at all in what happened.

The teenagers, who are now 15 years old, were found guilty in June of the murder of Ana at an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan on May 14, 2018. Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

The boys, who were just 13 years old at the time of the murder, had denied the offences.

The paternal grandfather of Boy A also addressed the court.

He said he had sincere sympathy for the Kriegel family.

“I can’t imagine how devastating their loss must be for them,” he said.

Boy A’s grandfather said that having listened to Geraldine Kriegel speak “so eloquently and passionately”, nothing he could say would come close to addressing what she had said.

“On behalf of our family, I would like to express our sincere regret and remorse,” he said.

“I know [Boy A] is very sorry for what happened and wishes it never occurred.”

The man said he was “personally heartbroken” his “much-loved grandson” would be involved in such an act.

He said Boy A had never before been in trouble and had never shown any aggression or anger.

“There will be a major gap in all our lives without his continued presence,” he said.

The grandfather said the lives of Boy A’s family had been “turned upside down” and they were “enduring great emotional turmoil and loss”.

The judge is to consider submissions from counsel for Boy A and Boy B and counsel for the DPP and said he sentence them next Tuesday.

Boy A’s counsel, Patrick Gageby SC, said the court would obviously be looking at the detention of his client.

He asked the court to have regard to a previous Court of Appeal ruling relating to a case where a child had been convicted of murder.

The order made in that case was for an indefinite period of detention with a review at a later stage.

Mr Gageby said it was open to the court to impose a definite or indefinite sentence that could be later reviewed.

He said he was conscious that no sentence passed by the court could in any way afford relief for the Kriegel family.

Counsel said it was for the court to select a punishment and it was not for him to suggest what it could be, but he said the court would have to chart a course that was punitive but also gave the possibility of rehabilitation.

Mr Gageby said his client was studying for his Junior Cert, and would possibly sit it next year.

He said Boy A came from “a good family”, “a small, close, loving family”.

Reports conducted during his detention at Oberstown suggested there was no emotional causation for the crime and nothing was found to suggest any class of a psychiatric order.

He said there had been “substantial remorse and tears” when the subject was discussed during his detention.

Mr Gageby said all the reports commissioned gave the opinion “there is much work to be done here” with Boy A.

“A high level of intervention is warranted, perhaps to be spread over years,” he said.

Counsel for Boy B, Damien Colgan SC, asked the judge to be as lenient as possible in sentencing his client.

He told the court his client’s father was not present in court and that there had been a clear falling out between them.

Mr Colgan said one of the reports handed into the court said his client was at a low risk of reoffending.

Counsel said there had been expressions of remorse or guilt from his client because he did not intervene to stop what happened.

“This is something he will have to live with for the rest of his life,” he said.

Mr Colgan said his client made a number of admissions during questioning and sought to provide gardaí with information they did not already know.

He said Boy B had no previous convictions and had complied with all conditions during a period when he was out on bail.

Counsel said the boy’s phone and laptop had been taken for examination and nothing sinister had been found. He also said Boy B’s parents had been cooperative.

The sentence hearing continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

