MURDER accused Paul Wells told gardai the scene after he dismembered his friend Kenneth O’Brien with a chainsaw was "just f**king carnage… pure carnage."

'The hard part was it belonged to Ken' - Murder accused describes crying as he used chainsaw to dismember friend

Mr Wells said he was crying as he used Mr O’Brien’s own chainsaw on him in his back yard after shooting him in the head.

He told gardai he kept “bottling it” and was “practically expecting (Mr O’Brien) to wake up.”

Afterwards, he said he picked up Mr O’Brien’s head and limbs and put them in plastic bags.

It was like a nightmare and the “smell of death was all over,” the accused told detectives.

The jury in Mr Wells’ trial was watching a video recording of a garda interview in which he made the admissions.

Mr Wells (50), of Barnamore Park, Finglas, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr O’Brien (33) at that address between January 15 and 16, 2016.

He has admitted that he shot him dead but said it happened when they struggled during a row after Mr O’Brien turned up at his home with a gun.

The accused claimed Mr O’Brien had wanted to have his own partner Eimear Dunne murdered and Mr Wells refused to kill her.

Mr O'Brien's remains were later found in a suitcase and shopping bags in the Grand Canal.

The jury was today continuing to view a video of the eighth interview of Mr Wells at Naas Garda Station on February 9, 2016.

In previous interviews, he denied any involvement in Mr O’Brien’s death before declining to reply to questions.

Yesterday, the jury heard how he then told gardai he would “tell them everything” and broke down in tears as he confessed to killing Mr O’Brien.

He said he “lost it” when Mr O’Brien told him the plan after shooting Ms Dunne was to interfere with her clothing to make it look like she had been “sexually abused.”

Mr Wells said he did not want to kill Mr O’Brien but a struggle broke out, a gun was dropped and he picked it up, “panicked” and shot him in the back of the head.

He said he dragged the body into his shed, got washed and changed and returned to the shed.

Today, he said the clock said 8.20pm at that stage. He went back out to the shed and I “wondered some more about what I would do about the situation that I was in,” he told gardai.

“I had to get Ken out of there before Audrey came back, and (his son) Gary came in. I just hadn’t a clue what I was going to do. I didn’t know what I was going to do.

“I was just standing there looking at him,” Mr Wells told gardai, crying.

He described his shed and said to the left hand side was quantity of wood saws.

“I considered using one of them,” he said. “It was an awful thing to do and I’m so sorry, I really am. That day will never leave me ever.

“I felt time was against me though, I was frightened of being discovered."

Among the tools “there was an orange handled chainsaw. I don’t know what I was thinking,” he said.

“And the hard part for me was that belonged to Ken. I borrowed it over a year and a half or even longer previous. I never used one in my life. I had borrowed it to try to take out a tree stump that was at the end of my garden on the right hand side of my garden,” he said.

“I had originally asked Ken himself to do it for me but he never got round to it and I intended to have a crack at it,” he said.

“I eventually took down the chainsaw,” he told gardai. “I felt it was heavy and I put it down on the floor of the shed. I didn’t know what I was going to do.

“The thoughts of having to use that horrible f**king thing was just too much for me but I knew time was running out. I began to take Ken’s stuff off him. There wouldn’t have been very much room in the shed the place was a f**king mess.

“So I knew I couldn’t do it in the shed if I was going to do it at all. I pulled him outside having taken all his clothes off him. And I dragged him to the end of the garden.

He said Mr O'Brien would have weighed “16 to 17 stone solid” and Mr Wells said “my arm was f**ked, my back was f**ked.

He said he moved two bins and “Ken was too low down for anybody to see, he was too close to the walls.”

He told gardai he made “numerous attempts to try to start the saw.”

“Eventually I got it started,” he said, crying. “I never thought I’d do that to a human being. I just had an overwhelming sense of trying to survive. Must have f**king made about six attempts to f**kng try and do it. I couldn’t, I kept bottling it. I was practically expecting him to wake up.”

“ I went into the kitchen and I got a tea towel and I wrung it until it was like a rope and I put it in my mouth and I bit down as hard as I could,” he said. “I couldn’t fucking believe it. I couldn’t believe what I’d done. “

“What sort of f**king person was I?” he continued in the interview. “Knocked off the machine. I was crying. I felt sick. That smell was all over.. of death. God, he was my friend. Why did he f**king choose me? Despite everything about him, all the way he was and that, we used to laugh, we were always fucking giggling at stuff, we’d make fun of people it was harmless like. There he was in my fucking back yard. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.

“Im telling you, people think about things like that but if you’re there you are in a fucking nightmare, it’s fucking real.”

“I sat on the ground, it was just f**king carnage… pure carnage,” he said.

He said all he could do was ask Mr Wells to forgive him.

“Stuff had kicked back on me,” he said. “I now had to change again. Back out to the shed and stripped. I didn’t know what time it was I wasn’t even aware of the f**king day,” he said.

“I had to push on, Audrey could ring any minute, someone come through the f**kg door, and look at me. So quickly I went into the shed and I picked up his legs and arms and his head and I put them into the plastic bags. That just left his torso then.”

“It will live with me for the rest of my life no matter what happens,” he told the interviewers. “I’ll never deal with it. I haven’t dealt with it for the last three weeks. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I’m lying in bed drowning in sweat.”

He said he thought everyone who looked at him knew and he was “going off my head.”

“There’s not a day when by when I didn’t think about handing myself in,” he said.

He told them he went back into the shed looking for something to put the rest of the body into and came across a sheet of plastic. He laid it down on the ground and “ I set about rolling Ken towards the plastic. I was on my knees at this stage.”

“I rolled it basically as tight as I could I manoeuvred the bag in such a way that if somebody came to my back door it was behind the bins. I was terrified of being discovered.

“I was ashamed of what I did,” he continued. “I knew at this stage I had to do something in order to get rid of the body. I hadn’t a f**king clue what to do. I hadn’t planned it. So I went inside I tried to sort of compose myself.”

He said he was disorientated did not remember if he rang his wife Audrey or she rang him “because my head was f**king cabbaged.”

“I thought about burying him, of all the tools I have I don’t have a pick and I don’t have a shovel.

I just tried to think about what I would do.”

The trial continues.

Online Editors