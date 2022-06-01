The ‘gallery of ISIS confederates’ who Lisa Smith befriended online

For years, Lisa Smith communicated with a “gallery of confederates” online before joining the Islamic State.

They included an ISIS propagandist, an infamous extremist preacher with Irish roots who was a Monty Python fan, as well as a fundraiser for the group who were all convicted or sought for terror crimes.

Gardaí discovered that Smith conversed with each of them through Facebook, private messenger, as well

as encrypted messaging apps on various subjects over several years.

John Georgelas, aka Yahya Abu Hassan

Born in December 1983 to a conservative Texan family, John Georgelas would rise to become one of the most prominent members of ISIS.

He converted to Islam after the 9/11 terror attacks and travelled to Damascus to study Arabic where he became proficient in the language and scripture.

Following his conversion, he also began using different aliases which included Yahya Abu Hassan. He met fellow jihadist Tania Joya online in late 2002 and they married two years later, having three children and moving between London, the US and Syria.

Georgelas was arrested during an undercover FBI investigation targeting jihadis in 2006 after trying to hack a pro-Israeli lobbying website. He was jailed for 36 months.

Following his release, they moved to Egypt from where he continued his jihadist preaching online.

They set up the ‘We Hear We Obey’ Facebook group which discussed extremist ideology including jihadi, the Caliphate and Sharia law.

One of his most prominent followers was Lisa Smith and in 2013 he convinced her to join them in Syria during the country’s civil war.

Georgelas eventually rose to such a prominent position within ISIS that in early 2014 he challenged its leadership – including Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi – to declare a caliphate.

He also sporadically took part in fighting, and was injured by mortar shell shrapnel near Aleppo.

During his recovery he continued to converse online with Smith, who had returned to Ireland, and convinced her to return to ISIS territory.

Georgelas had become a key target for US and coalition forces and is presumed to have died in June 2017 in a bombing campaign during the Maydin offensive.

Tania Joya

The ‘First Lady of ISIS’ was a London-born Muslim who, like her husband, became radicalised after the September 11 atrocity.

Joya was abroad when Georgelas was arrested by the FBI and brokered a deal to help the bureau if they let her back into the US.

During his incarceration she became “more relaxed”, more American, and less religious.

She recalled being “dragged” to Egypt where they lived in an apartment where foreign fighters stayed before moving on to Syria.

Joya also began conversing online with Smith and took a liking to her.

“We all respected Lisa Marie. She had training in the army. I thought she was fascinating...she had knowledge about war planes and things I was oblivious to,” she told gardaí.

The couple and Smith eventually travelled from Istanbul across the Turkish border with Joya later telling the trial about the former soldier’s marriage to an al-Qa’ida affiliate.

“I thought it was bats**t marrying Ahmed,” she told the trial.

She eventually became disillusioned with extremism and left Syria, saying she didn’t want to be in a warzone with her children.

Joya eventually relocated to the US where she has been outspoken against both Islam and jihadism.



Robert ‘Musa’ Cerantonio

Born in 1985 on the outskirts of Melbourne, Robert Cerantonio came from a Catholic family with Irish roots and converted to Islam in his teenage years.

He would eventually rise to become Australia’s best known ISIS supporter and was described by Joya as being “like a celebrity” and would recite Monty Python lines.

The ‘We Hear We Obey’ Facebook group had a modest membership, until Cerantonio joined and brought with him his significant social media following.

In 2013 he was under investigation by the Australian police for inciting violence.

Cerantonio was later arrested and charged with planning a violent Islamist incursion into the southern Philippines.

He was the ringleader of a group that planned to sail from North Queensland to the south of the country in a fishing boat to overthrow its government.

Cerantonio was jailed for seven years and earlier this year announced that he was quitting Islam.

Isa Kocoglu

The Melbourne father was another of the Islamic extremists with whom Smith communicated online.

In 2017 he was arrested as part of a counter-terror investigation into fundraising for the Islamic State.

Over several different transactions he transferred around $2,700 to Georgelas between 2013 and 2014, later admitting to the crimes.