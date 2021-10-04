Nadine Lott’s heartbroken mother has spoken of the “monstrosity and evil” her daughter endured during her final hours, describing her brutal murder as “the devil at work”.

Claire Lott read an emotional victim impact statement on behalf of the Lott family at a sentencing hearing for her daughter’s former partner Daniel Murtagh, who in August was found guilty of the murder of 30-year-old Nadine Lott at her home in St Mary's Court in Arklow, Co Wicklow, in 2019.

Murtagh (34), of Melrose Grove, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin, received a mandatory life sentence.

At today’s hearing it also emerged that Murtagh has nine previous convictions for various public order offences dating from 2006 to 2011.

The most recent, in 2011, was for “threatening and abusive behaviour” in a public place.

Speaking to the court, Claire Lott said the “images and sounds” of the night she found her daughter “gasping for air” on the floor of her apartment “are with me every living minute”.

She had desperately tried to revive her daughter after she was viciously assaulted by Murtagh but her injuries were too severe.

She said: “Nadine, my darling, my baby, was beyond recognition.”

Mrs Lott said all she could do was “lie on the floor beside her and try be of some comfort”.

She added: “Over the next three days, Nadine fought hard…but the damage was too much.”

She said that the medical personnel who attended the scene, people who had witnessed many traumatic scenes during their careers, had been shocked by what they saw.

“This is testament to the monstrosity and evil Nadine endured in her final hours,” she said.

Mrs Lott said a “closed coffin was mandatory” at her daughter’s funeral and that her family had been “robbed” of a last goodbye.

Their grief had been compounded this year when they were “dragged through this trial”.

She described her daughter’s killer as “callous, cold and unremorseful” and said that her family now live in a “never-ending nightmare”.

“Every day, every minute, is a struggle,” she said.

“We are haunted by Nadine’s fear, terror, panic, cries on that night during the prolonged evil attack.”

On August 5, 12 jurors took five hours and 46 minutes over two days to unanimously reject Murtagh's defence that he was too intoxicated to have formed the intent to murder his former girlfriend and that the "bloodbath" would never have happened "but for the drink and drugs" he consumed that night.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC had asked for a verdict of manslaughter on the grounds of lack of intent due to alcohol intoxication.

Murtagh had told gardaí that before his assault on Ms Lott, he had smoked a joint, taken two pills and drank a "daddy naggin", or shoulder, of Captain Morgan rum straight. He also told them that he had been on methadone for the previous three months.

In his charge to the jury, Mr Justice Michael MacGrath had said they must decide in the context of intoxication as to whether the prosecution satisfied them beyond a reasonable doubt "that despite the accused's intoxication he had formed the intent to kill or cause serious injury to Nadine".

Instead the jury accepted the State's case that this was a case of murder and "nothing short of murder".

The trial had heard that Murtagh and Ms Lott first met in Darwin in Australia, but the relationship did not work out.

When they both came home, she lived in Wicklow and he lived with his parents in Clondalkin.

The court was told that Murtagh travelled from Dublin on 13 December, 2019, and stayed in Nadine's apartment while she went to her aunt's birthday party that night.

The court was told that between 3.30am and just after 4am in the early hours of 14 December, neighbours heard screaming and saw the door to Nadine's apartment was open.

A neighbour went to investigate and went into the living room where she saw Murtagh attacking Ms Lott while she was on the ground.

Gardaí and the emergency services were called and Ms Lott was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where she died three days later.

A paramedic who had attended to Ms Lott at her home testified that the emergency call he made to Ms Lott's house would "haunt" him for the rest of his career and was one of the most "horrendous scenes" he had ever walked into.

An intensive care nurse at the hospital described Ms Lott as "completely unrecognisable" and said that she had never seen anybody so badly injured.

Nadine Lott died after suffering "traumatic head, neck and chest injuries" and her brain was swollen following the "sustained and violent attack".

Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan noted that the blunt force injuries were caused by hands, fists or feet. The use of a blunt weapon could not be ruled out.

The cause of death was hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy due to traumatic head, neck and chest injuries.

The court had heard there were 64 individual injuries observed all over Ms Lott's body, which could not be accounted for through medical intervention.

The post-mortem examination showed she sustained extensive blunt-force and sharp-force trauma, had a stab wound to her neck and suffered multiple cardiac arrests and traumatic brain injury.

The injuries to Ms Lott were so serious that she never regained consciousness after the attack on December 14, 2019, and died three days later in St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

Solicitor and family friend Padraig Hyland spoke after the sentencing on behalf of the Lott family.

“Nadine’s family would like to thank a number of people for their unfailing support throughout the entire process of this difficult trial,” he said.

“They would like to thank the team of detectives and the gardaí for their professionalism, their kindness and their determination to bring this case to trial and to reach the verdict and the sentence that has been pronounced today.

“They would like to thank the legal team and the DPP, who worked tirelessly and became so personally invested in Nadine’s case, for all their expertise and advice.”

Mr Hyland also paid tribute to the medics who tried to save Nadine’s life and thanked those who supported them.

“Nadine’s family would also like to thank all the medical personnel, from the first responders and the ambulance service, and all at St Vincent’s Hospital, who did everything they possibly could to save Nadine’s life,” he said.

“And to thank all of their friends, and equally, people they have never met, from Arklow, all over Ireland, and all around the world, for their kind words, thoughts, and prayers for the family and for Nadine.

“It has been a wonderful comfort to the family in these dark times, and it means more than people will ever know.

“The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to their local priest and the clergy for their comfort and prayers since Nadine’s death. To thank the media for respecting the privacy of the family and for reporting on this trial with sensitivity throughout.”

He also expressed the family’s gratitude to the justice system, but added: “This sentence can never bring true justice for Nadine, can never fix what has been broken, it can never recover what has been lost.

“Nothing can ever truly provide justice for the loss in such a brutal and needless fashion of their beautiful daughter and sister Nadine.”

Mr Hyland also paid tribute to Nadine herself.

“Nadine loved life, she lived for her daughter. Anybody who ever had the pleasure of meeting Nadine could not help but be touched by her and her zest for life,” he said.

"She was beautiful inside and out. A girl with a huge heart filled with fun and kindness with her whole life ahead of her. She was a loved daughter, a loving mother, a treasured sister, and a best friend.”

Mr Hyland added: “Nadine will never be forgotten and her memory will be kept alive forever through her adoring family and friends. May she rest in peace.”

Helplines: If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for more information