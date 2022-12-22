That is probably the last we will see of this world-class whinger

At 3.30pm yesterday, Jonathan Dowdall’s punishing cross-examination came to a sudden halt as Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s defence counsel said he was done with the state witness.

Combative up to the final moment, the last words from the former Sinn Féin councillor were to deny he was lying when he claimed Hutch told him he was involved in the murder of drug dealer David Byrne.

When the finale came, after 25 hours of forensic questioning, it was probably as much of a surprise to Dowdall as it was for everyone else in the Special Criminal Court.

Five minutes earlier, as Brendan Grehan SC continued to pummel the credibility of The Monk’s accuser, there were a few stifled sighs in the court when the defence lawyer warned Dowdall “we can spend another week at this”.

But then one of the longest and most intensive court room showdowns yet seen between a barrister and a witness ended.

“Mr Dowdall, thank you,” said the lawyer as he sat down. And then, what Dowdall must have felt would never end was over – much to what we can assume was his immense relief. The court then rose for the Christmas break. The trial will resume on January 11.

Dowdall was ushered out, as he had been every other day, amid prison officers and armed gardaí who dwarfed the diminutive convicted torturer.

With his testimony now over, the former electrician was returned to prison, where he is serving a four-year sentence for facilitating the Hutch gang in the Regency Hotel attack and the murder of drug dealer David Byrne.

We will probably never see him again as he is destined to disappear into the witness protection programme along with his family, with a new identity in a foreign country once he has served his time.

Yesterday morning promised to be the most dramatic day yet when the defence sought to play a video recording of Dowdall and his father torturing, threatening and waterboarding a man named Alex Hurley in 2015.

Dowdall had claimed his victim had tried to rip him off when he visited the councillor’s home to buy a high-powered motorbike

For some bizarre reason, perhaps to bolster the hardman image he tried to portray, the former ally of Mary Lou McDonald chose to store the video on a USB key that was found by gardaí during a search of his home in March 2016 as part of the Regency murder investigation.

However, the application was turned down by the three judges of the court – Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone – who ruled that showing the film was not relevant to the case.

The presiding judge, Ms Justice Burns, said the court had already heard the details that were put to Dowdall in cross-examination and he had accepted that what was on the video had happened.

In fact, for some there was relief that the gruesome movie was not played as the description of the event was harrowing enough.

Having observed Dowdall in the witness box over eight days, one could not help but conclude that the witness is a world-class whinger who feels very sorry for himself.

Claiming victimhood was a recurring theme of his narrative, which echoed around the courtroom over and over again.

“You’re making me guilty here about stuff that never happened. You keep going at me and at me,” he complained.

Throughout his interrogation, Dowdall repeatedly rose to the bait of Brendan Grehan’s provocative line of questioning – it was impossible to count how many times he accused the witness of being an “opportunistic liar”.

The former inner-city politician fluctuated between petulant rants, sulks and whining about the unfairness of Grehan’s attempted defenestration of him.

Each day Dowdall would sit facing the ground red-faced as he listened while his own ill-judged words came back to haunt him.