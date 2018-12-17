MMA champion Conor McGregor has had the latest motoring case against him struck out by a court.

'Thanks' - Conor McGregor leaves court as latest motoring case against him struck out

The UFC fighter (30) appeared in Dublin District Court today accused of uninsured and unlicenced driving- the second time in less than three weeks he has come before a judge accused of road traffic offences.

However, Judge Geraldine Carthy struck the latest case out at the request of the gardai after his documents were produced in advance of the brief hearing.

McGregor, with an address at Laraghcon, Lucan, was accused of driving without insurance or a licence and failing to produce them at a garda station within 10 days of being stopped driving at Grove Road, Rathmines on July 10 last.

McGregor, wearing a navy suit, white shirt and purple tie, arrived at the Criminal Courts of Justice shortly after 10.30am in a car with blacked out back passenger windows.

He walked to the front door flanked by minders, to a throng of journalists and photographers.

After a consultation with his solicitor Graham Kenny, he remained in the corridor outside the packed courtroom until minutes before case was called.

He stood in the public gallery and was seen smiling and chatting with RTE's crime correspondent Paul Reynolds.

When the case was called, Mr Kenny told Judge Carthy he appeared for the accused, who came forward from the back of the courtroom.

Garda Keith Dolan made an application for the case to be struck out, on behalf of prosecuting garda Gavin Kelly.

"Strike out all matters," Judge Carthy said.

McGregor nodded and murmured "thanks," then made his way out of the courtroom after a hearing that lasted less than 10 seconds.

Today’s court appearance was McGregor’s latest after he was banned from driving for six months and fined €1,000 for speeding, at Naas District Court less than three weeks ago.

McGregor was caught driving at 154kph in a 100kph zone on the N7 in Co Kildare in the incident last year, and failed to pay the fixed penalty fine due to an administrative error, Naas District Court heard during that hearing.

Judge Desmond Zaidan noted at the time he had 12 previous motoring convictions and said McGregor was fortunate he was not charged with careless or dangerous driving.

McGregor had pleaded guilty to breaking the speed limit at Blackchurch on the N7, Kill, Co Kildare on October 11, 2017.

In November last year he was fined €400 for speeding in a separate incident on the Naas Road after he pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court.

