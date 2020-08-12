'Thank you for sticking with this trial for so long' - Adrian Donohoe's wife Caroline

The wife of Adrian Donohoe thanked the jury for 'sticking with the trial' as Aaron Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of his husband in 2013.
Speaking outside the Criminal Courts of Justice, Caroline said; "Ladies and gentlemen I would like to most sincerely thank the jury for sticking with this trial for so long and for my garda colleagues and the prosecution team, on behalf of Amy, Niall and myself.”
Chief Supt Christy Mangan outside the Criminal Courts of Justice after the jury found Aaron Brady guilty of the murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe. Picture; Gerry Mooney.
“Today is a very important day for the administration of justice in Ireland. The jury has found Aaron Brady guilty of robbery and guilty of the capital murder of our colleague Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe who was murdered in the service of the State at Lordship Credit Union on the 25th of January 2013," he said.
"Over the past seven and a half years a major murder investigation has been conducted by members of An Garda Siochana based in Dundalk Garda Station in order to obtain the truth and justice for Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe and his wife Caroline and their family."
"It has taken a trans-national multi-agency murder investigation, and this trial to uncover the truth of what happened at Lordship Credit Union on the 25th of January 2013."
"This is part one of the investigation that has been completed. I want to take the opportunity to thank the jury, thank the court staff for their time in such a very difficult time during the pandemic.”