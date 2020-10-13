Texts between Robert Pitt and Leslie Buckley showed ‘perfectly normal, relaxed relationship’, court told

Text messages between former INM Chairman Leslie Buckley and former INM CEO Robert Pitt show a “perfectly normal, relaxed relationship” between them at a time Mr Pitt alleged he was being put under pressure within INM, the High Court has been told.

However, those texts had not made it into a draft document by the inspectors concerning evidence relating to Mr Pitt’s claims of being put under pressure, Seán Guerin SC said.

Counsel also claimed that the inspectors also failed to draw attention to conflicting accounts by Mr Pitt of a conversation between him and INM IT director Gerry Wilde, relating to whether Mr Buckley had directed Mr Pitt need not be informed of issues concerning data interrogation.

Counsel said Mr Pitt was getting “a pass” on issues of fact that "seriously undermine" his own credibility and the credibility of allegations made by him.

Mr Guerin stressed he was not suggesting any “agenda” or actual bias by the inspectors. The court may consider the inspectors may have made errors - but his side’s concern was when the errors all go “one way” in a manner adverse to Mr Buckley, he said.

Mr Guerin was opening Mr Buckley’s application before Mr Justice Garrett Simons to have the appointment of the inspectors set aside, or for a direction they recuse themselves from further involvement in the investigation, on grounds of alleged objective bias.

Inspectors Seán Gillane and Robert Fleck, whose investigation is continuing but has been hampered in some respects by the Covid-19 pandemic, refute the claims of objective bias and argue the application is "fundamentally misconceived".

They dispute their presentation of the evidence referred to amounts to "assessments" or "summaries" by them of that evidence.

The notice parties to the application include Mr Pitt and businessman Denis O’Brien, formerly INM’s major shareholder.

Mr Guerin told the court that in the context of claims about a data breach at INM in 2014, the inspectors had not set out relevant evidence supportive of Mr Buckley’s evidence he had directed a search of data in relation to a legal services contract but had nothing to do with the generation of 19 names of journalists and others.

What featured instead was a “very generous” account by the inspectors of “wholly uninformed opinions” from various persons, who had no direct knowledge of the relevant data issues, that were “very damaging” to Mr Buckley, counsel said.

He said the inspectors have “failed in a marked way to strike a balance” between Mr Buckley and Mr Pitt in the preparation of draft material in the investigation.

The inspectors were appointed by the High Court in September 2018 on the application of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE). It followed matters raised in protected disclosures in 2016 and 2017 by Mr Pitt and former INM Chief Financial Officer Ryan Preston.

The ODCE raised concerns about issues including an alleged data breach at INM in 2014, involving data being exported from the jurisdiction and interrogated by third parties. Mr Buckley, who stepped down as INM Chairman in March 2018, has said it was a cost-cutting exercise called Operation Quantum.

Mr Guerin said Mr Buckley’s application was “reluctantly” brought, particularly as both inspectors are of impeccable character, but it had to be seen in the context of Mr Buckley’s right to his good name.

The inspectors were appointed to investigate a range of matters at INM which the ODCE had said may be “suggestive of wrongdoing”, counsel said. This was not proof of wrongdoing, he stressed.

Mr Buckley had become chairman of INM when it was “sinking in a massive pool of debt” and, under his leadership, the entire debt was paid off and the company became cash positive and outward looking, counsel said.

Mr Buckley reputation was “essentially destroyed” arising from matters in the application for appointment of the inspectors, he said.

Mr Buckley had seen the inspection process as a means of “righting the wrongs done to him” and has co-operated extensively with the inspectors with that in mind, counsel added.

However, matters in the investigation had developed to a point where Mr Buckley considered he had no alternative but to bring this application, he said.

The hearing continues on Wednesday.

