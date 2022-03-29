Terror trial of alleged IS member Lisa Smith hears ‘buyer’s remorse is not a defence’

The prosecution in the terror trial of alleged Islamic State (IS) member Lisa Smith has said that "buyer's remorse is not a defence”.

Senior counsel Sean Gillane has given his closing speech to the Special Criminal Court in which he also said the accused "understood exactly what she was doing" when she went to IS controlled territory.

Ms Smith (40), from Dundalk in Co Louth, is accused of membership of the unlawful terror group between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

The former Defence Forces solider is also charged with trying to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015, for the benefit of the same terrorist organisation. She denies both charges.

This morning Mr Gillane said that IS was undoubtedly a terror organisation under Irish law that engaged in an unrelenting campaign of orchestrated and theatrical violence.

The emergence of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in 2010, when he took over leadership of the group, as well as the unrest in Syria at the time was significant in the context of Ms Smith who had converted to Islam by the following year.

There had also been testimony from convert Carol 'Karimah' Duffy who said that in 2012 Ms Smith was prone to talking about a Jihad holy war, justifying suicide bombings, and wanted a husband who would be a martyr.

Mr Gillane said by 2013 the accused began conversing online with a "gallery of confederates" including jihadists John Georgelas and Robert 'Musa' Cerantonio, as well as Isa Kocoglu .

They talked about sharing IS literature, discussing Georgelas' desire to fight in the field, and Cerantonio being 'on the run'.

Mr Gillane said it would be "unsustainable to suggest she is simply naive" to what was going on.

In February 2015, in response to a video of a Jordani pilot being burnt in a cage, she wrote in a social media group "he dropped bombs on innocent Muslims".

There were further exchanges in which she was exposed to videos of humans being drowned in cages and rockets being fired, with Mr Gillane saying she rationalised all of this before deciding to travel.

He said that the reestablishment of the caliphate by Al-Bagdadi in 2014 was also the context through which Ms Smith's decision to travel and join IS must be assessed.

Mr Gillane added that she was not being prosecuted for believing in Islam, or in a caliphate, but for joining a terrorist organisation.

Exchanges from her time in Syria also exhibited a "pure single mindedness on her part refusing to leave".

In one message in October 2015, she told her family: "I'm not coming back. I give Bay'ah and now I stay."

Mr Gillane submitted that this reference to Bay'ah - taking an oath in Islamic terminology - was a "declared statement of allegiance".

He said Ms Smith specifically addressed, assessed, analysed, and ultimately answered the call to migrate to a place controlled by IS.

Ms Smith, he said, endeavoured to access IS territory, sought out means to do so, subscribed to its reciprocity of allegiance, stayed and remained in IS territory.

The court was also told that her movements mirrored the retrenchment of the group when it began to lose territory before she was captured in Baghuz in 2019.

He said while it may be understandable if there is an element of buyer's remorse on her part, this is not a defence.

Mr Gillane said they were all choices made by her, that she "understood exactly what she was doing", and that the evidence compels the court to find her guilty on both counts.

In his closing speech Michael O'Higgins SC, defending, said there was "endless speculation" that Georgelas was a member of IS but in terms of hard evidence "it's not there".

He said his client had come before the court with no previous convictions, was a person of good character and had cooperated with authorities every step of the way.

He said Ms Smith did not travel to Syria to become involved in combat and that tens of thousands of people from around the world travelled there.

There was also no evidence she got housing, food parcels, internet, a salary or marriage gratuity for travelling there.

Counsel told the court that Tanja Joya, the wife of Georgelas who had travelled to Syria with Ms Smith in 2013, was a witness the court was entitled to approach with a degree of caution.

The defence will continue giving its closing speech to the Special Criminal Court this afternoon.



