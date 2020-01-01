Terror suspect Smith released after bail granted

Alleged former Isil member Lisa Smith has been released from Limerick Prison where she was being held on remand.

The former Defence Forces member was escorted from the jail in a white prison van at around 4.45pm yesterday and was brought to an undisclosed location where it is understood she was met by a family member.

The escort, which is not usually provided to accused persons granted bail, was provided by the Irish Prison Service for “security reasons”, a source said.

Ms Smith had been granted bail by the High Court but the District Court had rejected an attempt by a third party to lodge an independent surety on the grounds he had previous criminal convictions and was not related to Ms Smith. Yesterday a €5,000 surety, of which €1,000 was to be lodged, was accepted by the courts. Ms Smith was to lodge €500 of her own cash.

