The terminally ill sister of murdered mother-of-three Irene White is taking legal action against the slain woman's estranged husband.

The terminally ill sister of murdered mother-of-three Irene White is taking legal action against the slain woman's estranged husband.

Terminally ill sister of murdered Irene in lawsuit over estate

The lawsuit centres on issues relating to the estate of the late Ms White, who was brutally stabbed to death in the kitchen of her Co Louth home 14 years ago.

Her sister Anne Delcassian, who has terminal cancer, initiated the High Court proceedings against her sister's husband Alan White last Friday.

According to a plenary summons, she is seeking various orders and declarations under the Succession Act.

The full details of her case have yet to be outlined.

Her solicitor Kevin Winters, of KRW Law, said: "I can confirm we issued a plenary summons last week on behalf of Anne Delcassian.

"These are matters of the utmost sensitivity. It would not be appropriate to comment any further as all parties are entitled to the protection of due process."

A solicitor has yet to come on record in the matter for Mr White.

In an interview with the 'Sunday World' last year, Mr White denied hiring a man to kill his wife.

Ms White was 43 when she was murdered at her home at Ice House on Demesne Road, Dundalk, in April 2005.

She sustained 34 stab wounds to her front, back and arms and died as a result of injuries to her lungs and heart.

Ms White was living with her children at the time and had been separated from her husband for a few months.

For many years, no one was brought to justice for the killing.

However, two men have been convicted of her murder in the past year.

Anthony Lambe (35), of Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, who stabbed Ms White in her home, was jailed for life last January after pleading guilty to her murder.

Lambe told investigating gardaí he carried out the murder.

He alleged an individual asked him to kill Ms White on behalf of someone else.

A second man - Niall Power (46), of Gyles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk - was sentenced to life in prison last month after also pleading guilty to her murder.

Irish Independent