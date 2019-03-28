Terminally ill mother had 95pc chance of survival if cervical cancer was detected, court hears

A woman's life has been devastated as a result of the alleged misinterpretation of her smear slide taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme, the High Court heard.

The woman, a mother in her 40s, now has Stage 4 cancer, has had palliative chemotherapy and has a life expectancy of 12 to 22 months, the court heard when her case alleging negligence began on Thursday.

The woman's claims are denied.

The mother of two told the court she never thought for one second she had cervical cancer because she had no signs or symptoms.

She was told just a few days before Christmas 2015 she had cervical cancer said she was crying when she was putting her children's presents under the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve 2015.

"I was crying. I did not know what was ahead of me," she said.

"It came as a shock to me. I had no symptoms of anything being wrong. I never thought for one second I have cervical cancer. I had no signs or symptoms," she added.

The woman, who cannot be named by court order, and her husband have sued the HSE and three laboratory companies, including one in Austin, Texas, which tested her smear slide in 2010 and reported it as negative with a recommended smear test recall in three years.

Her counsel Patrick Treacy SC said her life had been “devastated” in every respect. He said she found out she had Stage 1b cancer in December 2015 and “Christmas was off” as she had to tell her parents and extended family, which was a “traumatic event”.

Counsel said the “Rubicon moment” was in September 2018, when she was told her cancer was inoperable. She has since tried a new drug, which cleared her lung and reduced her pelvic cancer, he said.

The woman does not now “feel right in herself” and requires another scan, he said.

The “real tragedy” was that had the 2010 smear test been correctly reported, she would have had an investigative procedure and been treated appropriately, he said.

Her case was that had she undergone a procedure to excise the pre-cancerous lesion there was a 95 per cent chance of being cured and a less than one per cent chance of the cancer developing, he said.

Invasive cervical cancer was diagnosed in December 2015 and the woman had a hysterectomy and other procedures.

In September 2017, she was diagnosed as having a recurrence of the cancer and had radical chemotherapy. She had a further relapse last April and by August had secondary cancer in her lungs.

Her case is against the HSE and companies that provided medical diagnostic services in the State — Sonic Healthcare (Ireland) Ltd, with registered offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin; Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park; and Clinical Pathology Laboratories Inc of Austin, Texas.

It is claimed they all owed the woman a duty of care in the provision of the cervical screening programme and all services associated with it.

The woman on September 17, 2010, underwent a cervical smear test as part of the national screening programme, the court heard.

Her sample was sent for review and a laboratory report showed the sample was satisfactory for assessment and there was no evidence of the presence of abnormal tissue. In December 2015, she was diagnosed as having invasive cervical cancer.

It is claimed that there was a failure to correctly report and diagnose and a misinterpretation of the 2010 smear slide. It was alleged her cancer was allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in December 2015.

It is alleged there was failure to advise, treat and care for the woman in a proper, diligent and careful manner and an alleged failure to use reasonable skill, care and judgment when reviewing her smear sample.

It is further claimed there was a failure to report the smear sample was inadequate for assessment.

She was deprived of the opportunity of treatment at a time when the disease was allegedly amenable to curative treatment, it is claimed.

The woman’s life expectancy, it is claimed, has been permitted to be significantly reduced and she has been allegedly exposed to an unnecessary risk of injury.

