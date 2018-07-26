News Courts

Thursday 26 July 2018

Terminally ill Emma Mhic Mhathúna to move to Dublin to continue treatment

Emma Mhic Mhathúna. Photo: Collins Courts
Tim Healy

Kerry mother Emma Mhic Mhathuna, who has terminal cancer, is to move near Dublin where she is receiving medical treatment, the High Court heard today.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross directed that a further €650,000 be released to the 37-year-old mother of five so she has a fund of €1.75million to buy a house near the capital.

Her counsel Parrick Treacy told the court it had been originally thought Ms Mhic Mhathuna would buy a house in Kerry but she is now receiving excellent treatment in Dublin.

He also said that a house that they had been intending to purchase in Kerry turned out not to be suitable. The family he said had been on holiday in Morocco since the settlement of her case.

The remaining funds of the €7.5million settlement will stay in court for the benefit of Ms Mhic Mhathuna’s children.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross directed the pay out.

Ms Mhic Mhathuna and her five children, who sued over CervicalCheck smears, in June settled their legal action for €7.5million.

Liability was also admitted in the case by the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Letters of apology from the HSE and Quest were also be sent to Ms MhicMhathuna.

The admission of liability by the HSE related to failing to disclose the findings of cervical cancer. Quest Diagnostics admitted misreading her two cervical smear slides in 2010  and 2013.

Online Editors

