Terenure College abuse survivor: ‘When my son was born I realised I had to stop telling my story like it was a joke’

Paul Kennedy describes his abuse at the hands of John McClean at Terenure College as a story he has been “telling for years” – but it was only when his first son was born that he realised he had to stop telling it as “a joke that didn’t really matter”.

For five years, he was the master of ceremonies at Áras an Uachtaráin during the presidency of Mary McAleese. He has also been a seanchaí at Adare Manor and an actor for “donkey’s years”, and was a published author.

But when he gave his victim impact statement in court yesterday, looking directly into the eyes of his former abuser, Mr Kennedy said he finally “found my voice”.

“You didn’t hear an actor, you heard a young boy speaking through a man’s body. I was s***ing it. I felt an edge to my voice that I hadn’t heard before,” he said.

McClean (78), a former English teacher and rugby coach, will be sentenced tomorrow after admitting abusing 22 boys at the south Dublin school between 1971 and 1992.

Formerly of Casimir Avenue in Rathmines, Dublin 6, McClean is already serving an eight-year prison sentence for the sexual abuse of 23 other boys at the school.

Waiving his anonymity in order to tell his story, Mr Kennedy (60), who now lives in Dingle, Co Kerry, said he has had many former Terenure College pupils approach him in the wake of the abuse revelations, saying: “Paul, you were talking about that years ago.”

“They want to say ‘me too’ but they can’t quite say it,” he said.

“I’m an open book, but this story has been eating away at me for nearly 50 years,” he said, adding that he had drank too much over the years and went a bit crazy. It is only now, he said, that he realises he was rebelling against authority.

In his victim impact statement, he described how he had come on to McClean’s radar after his father was diagnosed with terminal cancer. McClean had wrapped his arms around him, saying: “I’m going to be here for you. You can rely on me.”

“You’re never going to bring stuff like that home when you have a bigger problem at home. You’re not going to break your father’s heart when he’s on his deathbed,” Mr Kennedy told the Irish Independent.

As a young child of nine or ten, he had asked his father, a former garda whom he described as “a beautiful man”, “when can you curse?”

“He said, ‘whenever a man or a woman, but it’s more likely to be a man, puts his hands down there, you can curse.’ But that was useless information – back in the 1970s, ‘down there’ was dirty – I asked why would anyone want to do that?”

He was like a hawk with those eyes. I described him as having talons that would go into you

He describes McClean as “an opportunist” who preyed on boys who were sent outside the class and considered “bold” or boys who were going through emotional trauma. And he got more brazen over time.

He said McClean was also “an optimist” because he believed he would get away with. Mr Kennedy said if a teacher stood up to McClean, they would not be seen the following year.

“He was like a hawk with those eyes. I described him as having talons that would go into you – he’d press his erection against you.

“But he had a really fine mind and was highly intelligent. He was one of those baddies who was devious and intelligent. He was almost like a mob boss.

“The man was a bully who took joy in his bullying. The sexual stuff was almost just the cherry on top – he did it because he knew he could. It was evil.”

Mr Kennedy described McClean as having a menacing aura that repelled even those who did not know about the abuse.

“Even people who didn’t know about it knew he was dodgy. My sisters saw him flouncing around being the rugby guru and they said ‘ooh I don’t like him.’”

Coming face to face with him after all those years, Mr Kennedy said he felt “a little bit of revulsion”.

“But that’s a harmless old man I could swat away with the back of the hand. The paedo is a shell – a nasty shell but if I were to meet him it wouldn’t upset me.

“I was repulsed by him, but I got more annoyed hearing about the stuff he had done to other guys I haven’t seen in 30 or 40 years. Someone else’s pain is always worse than your own,” Mr Kennedy said.

When he looked him in the eye, McClean flinched.

“He was a wizened old fella in the court, but at 30 years of age, he was five foot, 10 inches and wiry. He was a virile, strong man who liked to inflict pain.”

He recalled how McClean would like to pleasure himself off his school desk and when once he put chalk on the desk and it rubbed off on his erection, the class started to laugh and the teacher “lost it”.

In the 1980s, he told his mother about the abuse and she wept.

“She did cry, but it was more in anger,” he said.

“I didn’t tell her about the massive effect it had on me. I was still telling the story in humour – about how McClean tried to get me. She said that if she had known at the time, she would have done everything in her power to make sure those men were put in prison.”

Asked if he had closure now that McClean is facing justice, Mr Kennedy said “closure means different things to different people”.

Throughout the litany of his most heinous crimes, John McClean kept his face covered

But he hopes it will mean that his son, who is now three and a half years old, can say his father stood up at a time of “toxic masculinity” and that he will know that he can talk to him about anything.



Throughout the litany of his most heinous crimes, the former Terenure College teacher and rugby coach, John McClean, kept his face covered in the court.

But as the day went on and the toll of the damage he had wrought grew ever longer, he became bolder, peeking blatantly out from the corner of his hand from time to time in the direction of his victims at the back of the court.

Maybe he looked to see if he could recognise in them the boys that they once were - and whom who had preyed upon.

He was a small figure in a navy woollen jacket and striped blue and white shirt. He carried an expensive-looking brown leather notebook secured with elastic, in which he jotted down an occasional note during the hearing in courtroom five.

His face, when it emerged, was hooded and watchful, his sunken eyes gazing keenly at all that was going on around him.

It was those eyes that one victim remembered as being his most defining feature and which had filled him as a young boy with fear.

There were many poignant moments during yesterday’s hearing, but perhaps the most moving of all was towards the end, when Judge Martin Nolan heard he had made “some admissions” in some cases but of others, he had no recollection.

Heavy, helpless sighs came from the back of the courtroom where the victims sat. So many lives destroyed – and McClean did not even remember what he had done.