| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Terenure College abuse survivor: ‘When my son was born I realised I had to stop telling my story like it was a joke’

Paul Kennedy reveals he was preyed upon by paedophile teacher John McClean after his father was diagnosed with terminal cancer

Paul Kennedy was abused by teacher John McClean during his time at Terrenure College in Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
John McClean admitted to abusing 22 more boys at Terenure College. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Paul Kennedy pictured outside Dublin Circuit Court. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Former rugby coach John McClean. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Paul Kennedy was abused by teacher John McClean during his time at Terrenure College in Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts

Paul Kennedy was abused by teacher John McClean during his time at Terrenure College in Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts

John McClean admitted to abusing 22 more boys at Terenure College. Photo: Collins Courts

John McClean admitted to abusing 22 more boys at Terenure College. Photo: Collins Courts

Paul Kennedy pictured outside Dublin Circuit Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Paul Kennedy pictured outside Dublin Circuit Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Former rugby coach John McClean. Photo: Collins Courts

Former rugby coach John McClean. Photo: Collins Courts

/

Paul Kennedy was abused by teacher John McClean during his time at Terrenure College in Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts

Sophie Anderson

Paul Kennedy describes his abuse at the hands of John McClean at Terenure College as a story he has been “telling for years” – but it was only when his first son was born that he realised he had to stop telling it as “a joke that didn’t really matter”.

For five years, he was the master of ceremonies at Áras an Uachtaráin during the presidency of Mary McAleese. He has also been a seanchaí at Adare Manor and an actor for “donkey’s years”, and was a published author.

Most Watched

Privacy