Teneo MD Mark Garrett to become new boss at Law Society

Mark Garrett, the managing director of global consulting firm Teneo, is set to become the new director general of the Law Society.

A former political advisor, he replaces Ken Murphy, who retired last March after 26 years in the role.

Mr Garrett’s appointment was approved at a meeting of the Council of the Law Society on Friday.

The Mayo-born executive has held a number of senior roles across the public and private sector.

His appointment comes at a challenging time for the society, which is the educational and representative body for the country’s 22,000 solicitors.

The duopoly enjoyed by the Law Society and the King’s Inns over the professional training of lawyers looks set to end under recommendations by the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA), while the Department of Justice is examining ways of limiting fees solicitors can charge for litigation work.

Complaints functions previously held by the society and the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal transferred to the LSRA in October 2020.

Mr Garrett’s background in public affairs and engagement with government is likely to have been a key factor in his appointment.

He had been with Teneo since 2018 and prior to that spent three years as director of corporate affairs and public policy at Irish global nutrition group Glanbia.

Between 2008 and 2011 he was chief advisor to then Labour Party leader Eamon Gilmore, while in Opposition. He later served as chief of staff to Mr Gilmore, when the politician was Tánaiste between 2011 and 2014.

A source who had dealings with Mr Garrett during that period described him as “affable”, “a strategic thinker” and “reform minded”.

Prior to his time in politics, he worked for management consultancy firm McKinsey in New York and for the Competition Authority.

He initially studied to be an electrician in London but went on to get qualifications in history and politics, communications and European competition law at UCD, DIT and the University of London respectively.