Tenants must move out of 'firetrap' buildings, says High Court judge

A High Court judge has said he has "no option" other than to make orders that three Dublin properties he described as "firetraps" be vacated over fire safety concerns.

A High Court judge has said he has "no option" other than to make orders that three Dublin properties he described as "firetraps" be vacated over fire safety concerns.

The orders were made by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan, who also criticised the handling of fire safety warnings issued in relation to the buildings by the receiver appointed by AIB over the properties at 100, 101 and 104 Seville Place, Dublin 1.

Last month, the court granted Dublin City Council (DCC) temporary injunctions requiring the residents of the properties, which are each divided into several flats or bedsits, to vacate the buildings immediately.

Inspections carried out by senior fire safety officials at DCC revealed that the three properties were in very poor repair, and if a fire started in any of the buildings it would spread very quickly.

The risk to people living in the 190-year-old, four-storey buildings was so serious that their continued use for residential purposes should be prohibited until several serious fire safety deficiencies are addressed, DCC said.

DCC sought orders against the owners of the properties, Vincent Donoghue and Catherine, otherwise known as Kathleen, Donoghue, and Stephen Tennant, of Grant Thornton, who was appointed as receiver over the three properties by AIB Mortgage Banks and AIB in October 2016.

Legal case: Owner Vincent Donoghue no longer has control over the three buildings in Seville Place, Dublin 1, the court was told

The Donoghues did not participate in the proceedings, and the court heard they have not had control over the properties since the receiver's appointment.

The court previously heard that the buildings were to be sold. However, those sales have fallen through.

Yesterday Mr Justice Noonan made the injunctions, sought under section 23 of the 1981 Fire Services Act, final.

The properties, he said, must be vacated until a time that they are compliant with fire safety regulations.

It had been estimated that up to 40 people had been living in the properties. There were no objections to the orders from people living at 100 and 104 Seville Place.

Lawyers representing several residents at No 101, who claim they have valid tenancies for the property, had initially argued that they should be allowed to stay in their homes while works were done to remedy DCC's fire safety concerns.

Those residents, represented by Joe Jackson Bl, instructed by solicitor Herbert Kilcline, said their clients' application was undermined by the fact people had forcibly entered and are now living in the basement at No 101.

That part of the building requires extensive fire safety repairs, counsel said.

Their expert's report stated that his six clients could remain in the building while fire safety works could be carried out as long as the basement was not used, Mr Jackson said.

DCC accepted that some improvements had been made to No 101 in recent weeks, but that its latest inspection had shown that all three buildings need to be vacated immediately.

Conleth Bradley SC, for DCC, said efforts were being made to find alternative accommodation for all of the residents involved.

The judge said he had "huge sympathy for" the residents represented by Mr Jackson, who the court accepted now found themselves homeless "through no fault of their own."

Irish Independent