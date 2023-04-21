Tenants allegedly threatened by black mask clad, tool carrying individuals during ‘campaign of harassment’ awarded €12,000 from landlord

Two tenants who alleged individuals turned up at their rented accommodation wearing black masks and carrying large tools as part of a ‘campaign of harassment’ have been awarded €12,000 for ‘egregious’ harassment.

At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), adjudicator, Michael McEntee has ordered Lisa and Michael Furlong pay €12,000 compensation to former tenants Joselyn King and her partner, Piotr Pedzisz.

Mr McEntee said the harassment in the case “was of a particularly egregious nature”.

Mr McEntee said the two tenants “suffered serious intimidation”.

He said the photographic evidence presented at hearing of large agricultural trailers against the tenants’ front door, skip bags of sand in the driveway “and the necessity for the speedy attendance of the gardaí to “move on” black clad masked men on the doorstep of the property, all require a significant redress award”.

Mr McEntee said the award of €12,000 is compensation for discrimination on the housing assistance ground under the Equal Status Act and harassment.

Mr McEntee said: “This is a sizeable award, approximately one year’s rent, but the evidence presented of Respondent behaviours merit an award of this nature.”

At hearing, Ms King and Mr Pedzisz alleged they endured a “campaign of harassment” due to the Furlongs’ negative reaction to being requested to participate in the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme to assist with rent payments.

The Furlongs served a notice to quit on the couple on July 23, 2021, with an expiry date of October 25, 2021.

The tenants alleged on that date a large agricultural trailer was parked against the front door “and a campaign of serious harassment commenced”.

They said a large skip size bag of sand was placed in the driveway with all handles cut off to prevent easy removal.

They further alleged the electricity supply was interfered with/cut off on two occasions.

They further alleged members of the Furlongs’ family arrived on October 27, 2021, at the house wearing black clothing, wearing black masks and carrying large tools to intimidate them.

Represented by Sheila O’Reilly of Threshold in the case, the tenants said only the speedy physical intervention of the local gardaí prevented serious intimidation taking place.

The complainants made a sworn statement to gardaí that was presented in evidence at the WRC in relation to the event.

On the tenants' behalf, Ms O’Reilly contended that it was clear from November 2020 that if they had continued to pay, without HAP, they would still be in the property.

A dispute arose over the correct amount /payment of rent due from March 2021 and the tenants completely stopped paying rent from August 2021.

In response to the harassment allegations, John G Murphy of John A Sinnott & Co Solicitors representing the Furlongs said the version of events regarding family members on October 27 “was a complete exaggeration by the complainants”.

Mr Murphy said in relation to the incidents involving the parking of large agricultural trailers and bags of sand in the driveway of the house in late October this was perfectly acceptable as the complainants’ notice to quit had come into effect in October.

Mr Murphy said the sand was for renovations to the property and the parking of the agricultural trailer was perfectly acceptable on their own property.

He said the unofficial cutting off of the electricity supply was something the Furlongs knew nothing about.

The couple vacated the property in January 2022. Mr Pedzisz was employed in a local bakery, and Ms King was a live at home parent.

Mr Murphy said in conclusion the Furlongs had no issues with HAP as a scheme and they had another HAP tenant since August 2021.

The Furlongs “strongly denied” the allegation of harassment and discrimination.

In his findings, Mr McEntee noted the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) did comment concerning the dispute between the Furlongs and the tenants that “family members and or agents significantly interfered with the peaceful occupation between October 2021 and January 2022”.

Mr McEntee further noted the RTB did comment that the tenants were “intimidated, living in fear”.

Mr McEntee also recorded that the notice to quit on July 23, 2021, was deemed to be proper by the RTB.

The RTB did not accept that the termination notice was served as a result of the tenants' request for the landlord to accept HAP.

However, Mr McEntee concluded that the refusal to accept HAP was the initiating factor in the tenancy disputes that followed.

On the issue of HAP, Mr McEntee said text messages, in evidence, from the Furlongs were absolutely direct and clear cut - HAP was not acceptable to them.

Mr McEntee cited a text from the landlord to tenant in November 2020 which read “No I am not open to HAP….I am only happy to accept rent without HAP. I had other tenants that told me they had HAP, but I did not accept them. It’s your choice - you can stay without HAP, or you can look for something else”.