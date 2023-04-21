| 12.2°C Dublin

Tenants allegedly threatened by black mask clad, tool carrying individuals during ‘campaign of harassment’ awarded €12,000 from landlord

The Workplace Relations Commission. Photo: Stock image Expand

Gordon Deegan

Two tenants who alleged individuals turned up at their rented accommodation wearing black masks and carrying large tools as part of a ‘campaign of harassment’ have been awarded €12,000 for ‘egregious’ harassment.

At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), adjudicator, Michael McEntee has ordered Lisa and Michael Furlong pay €12,000 compensation to former tenants Joselyn King and her partner, Piotr Pedzisz.

