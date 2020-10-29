Ten accused of identifying Ana killers online

Murdered: Ana Kriégel (14) was killed by two 13-year-old boys in an abandoned house in Lucan, Co Dublin, in May 2018. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

Ten people have been accused of illegally sharing pictures or names of Ana Kriégel’s teenage murderers on Facebook and Twitter.

The six men and four women are being prosecuted over the circulation of images and details of Boy A and Boy B on social media, despite court-ordered bans on identifying them.

Judge Brian O’Shea accepted jurisdiction to deal with all their cases at Dublin District Court and adjourned them to December.

Under court orders and the Children Act, nothing relating to the identity of the now 16-year-old boys can be published or circulated.

The 10 were summonsed for allegedly sharing either pictures or names of one or both of the boys in the days after the killers’ conviction on June 18, 2019.

State solicitor Edward Flynn said the DPP consented to the cases being dealt with at District court level. Orders were made by Judge John O’Connor in the Children’s Court, and throughout the boys’ Central Criminal Court trial by Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Garda Ciaran McGowan said it was alleged Robert Murphy (30) of Dolphin Road, Drimnagh posted a copy of a screenshot on Twitter, with text replying to a thread which named Boy A.

“Stuff slowly leaks out,” it read, and Mr McGowan said the accused thought he was in a conversation with his sister and his sister’s boyfriend, but it was actually public.

Read More

Read More

Garda Niall Carolan said in the case of Jake Marshall (22) of Balcurris Gardens, Ballymun, it was alleged there was a screenshot photo on Twitter with text commenting: “there you go, A – scum, B – scum” and “everybody deserves to see these two evil c**ts, hashtag Ana Kriégel.” Mother-of-three Louise Heaney (48) of Killinarden Estate, Tallaght, allegedly shared a picture on Facebook of Boy A and Boy B with their faces marked to identify them, garda Eamonn O’Neill said.

Mother-of-two, Hazel Fitzpatrick (24) from Easton Green, Leixlip, Co Kildare, was alleged to have shared pictures of one of the boys on Facebook, Mr O’Neill said. “The text is roughly that these are the people who were involved and everyone should see their photograph,” he told the court.

Garda Robert McNicholas said Leeanda Farrelly (46) of Kilmartin Avenue, Tallaght was accused of posting a picture on Facebook of one of the boys.

Father-of-four Gareth Cunningham (38) from Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin posted a picture of Boy A on Facebook, garda Adrian Kildea alleged.

Edel Doherty (47) of Rory O’Connor House, Hardwicke Street, Dublin allegedly posted a photograph of Boy A and Boy B on Facebook, garda Robert McNicholas said. Jamie Shannon (25) of Empress Place, Dublin 1 and Kyle Rooney (25) from Rathfield Park, Raheny, were both alleged to have posted pictures of both boys on Twitter.

Declan Corcoran (29) of William’s Place Lower, Dublin allegedly posted the boys’ names on Twitter, Mr Kildea said.

Last week, Waterford District Court heard Rebecca Ryan (25) of Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford was accused of similar offences.

Ana was murdered by the then 13-year-old boys in an abandoned house in Lucan on May 14 2018.

Boy A was sentenced to life in prison for murder and 12 years for aggravated sexual assault. Boy B was sentenced to fifteen years for murder.

Irish Independent