Teens face trial over attack in which woman was allegedly pushed into Royal Canal

The alleged attack took place at the Royal Canal near Ashtown. Picture: Google Maps

Three youths are to face trial accused of assault over an incident in which a woman was shoved into a canal in Dublin almost two years ago.

Gardaí commenced an investigation after footage went viral on social media of the Chinese woman’s interaction with a group of teens and her being knocked into the Royal Canal in Dublin 15.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with assaulting the woman (50) at the 12th Lock, Castleknock, on August 14, 2020.

The case came before Judge Paul Kelly at the Dublin Children's Court, but he did not have to attend because he was in school. However, he was represented by solicitor Sandra Frayne.

He denies the charge, and the court selected a September date for the contested hearing. Garda Ross Doyle said the complainant would be available.

Judge Kelly noted that two other teenage boys would also be before the court.

The prosecution was based on video footage, "if deemed admissible" evidence, and the injured party would be in the witness box, the court heard.

The teen’s solicitor said that the State would attempt to prove “joint enterprise and common design”.

Judge Kelly held that the boy would be tried with the other two boys as co-defendants.

He was aged 14 at the time of the incident. Since the allegation, "he has had to change his entire life over what has happened," his solicitor told the court.

The charge is under Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, for an assault which did not result in a physical injury. On conviction, it can carry a six-month sentence.

The boy was remanded on continuing bail in his absence. He cannot be named because he is a minor.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child involved in the proceedings.