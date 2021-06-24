Teenager found Northern Irish student Jeni Larmour dead on floor of his room after taking MDMA and ketamine, court told

A man who was present at the death of Co Armagh student Jeni Larmour has had drug charges against him dealt with by way of conditional discharge for two years.

Kavir Kalliecharan pleaded guilty at Newcastle Magistrates Court to possessing MDMA, ketamine and cannabis at Newcastle University’s Park View Student Village on Saturday, October 3 last year.

The court heard how the parents of Kalliecharan (19), of Coleridge Close, Leeds, had brought him from Leeds to his halls of residence at the university on the Friday, while Ms Larmour, from Newtownhamilton, had moved in just a few days before she was found dead in her halls of residence.

A former deputy head girl at Armagh Royal School, she had moved to the city to study architecture and urban planning at Newcastle University.

Kalliecharan’s solicitor Michael O’Garra told the court his client and Ms Larmour went with a group of flatmates to a pub in Newcastle before Ms Larmour realised she had forgotten her ID. The pair returned to the flat in a taxi where Kalliecharan went to his room to use the bathroom.

“Shortly after that, Jeni went into the room and brought with her the drugs, the ketamine and MDMA — she asked would he like to try it, he had never tried it before,” Mr O’Garra said.

“She cut two lines of the drugs and demonstrated with him how the drug could be taken.”

It is understood Ms Larmour’s family dispute that they were her drugs or that she provided them to Kalliecharan.

Mr O’Garra told the court Kalliecharan was unable to finish his portion of the drug and Ms Larmour finished what remained.

Kalliecharan “immediately felt ill” and “went back to his toilet, he passed out”, Mr O’Garra said. “It wasn’t until 5am the next morning he came round, he found Jeni tragically lying on his room floor, he found she was cold. He raised the alarm, spoke to his housemates and started CPR,” he said.

Kalliecharan “accepts the cannabis found in the accommodation was his”, he added. “Jeni had asked him could she leave the drugs with him. That was their intention, to go back out.”

Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecutor Lesley Burgess told the court that in the defendant’s flat, one gram of MDMA was found as well as cannabis joints, ketamine and drug paraphernalia including digital scales and a penknife, which were later seized by police.

“He accepted that during the incident where unfortunately Jeni was found to be deceased, he had taken the drugs, some ketamine and MDMA and that he had taken control of that and put those drugs in various places within his room,” the prosecutor said.

Miss Burgess added: "To flag up, anything said by the defence can't be challenged by the Crown. The defendant can put forward any mitigation he wants and we can't challenge it."

The defence solicitor told the court Kalliecharan’s guilty pleas will have an effect on his life, and have had an impact on his family including his father, who is a medic.

The defendant was prescribed medication following the incident and has been attending therapy, the court was told.

The Kalliecharan family offered their sympathies to Ms Larmour’s mother Sandra, who was present for the hearing via videolink.