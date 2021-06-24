| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Teenager found Northern Irish student Jeni Larmour dead on floor of his room after taking MDMA and ketamine, court told

Tragedy: Jeni Larmour died in Newcastle last year Expand
Jeni Larmour Expand

Close

Tragedy: Jeni Larmour died in Newcastle last year

Tragedy: Jeni Larmour died in Newcastle last year

Jeni Larmour

Jeni Larmour

/

Tragedy: Jeni Larmour died in Newcastle last year

Eimear McGovern

A man who was present at the death of Co Armagh student Jeni Larmour has had drug charges against him dealt with by way of conditional discharge for two years.

Kavir Kalliecharan pleaded guilty at Newcastle Magistrates Court to possessing MDMA, ketamine and cannabis at Newcastle University’s Park View Student Village on Saturday, October 3 last year.

The court heard how the parents of Kalliecharan (19), of Coleridge Close, Leeds, had brought him from Leeds to his halls of residence at the university on the Friday, while Ms Larmour, from Newtownhamilton, had moved in just a few days before she was found dead in her halls of residence.

Most Watched

Privacy