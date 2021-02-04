| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Teenager who wouldn't stop singing Fields of Athenry to police told to learn whole song and fined £610

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Donal McMahon

A Northern Ireland teenager who sang the Fields of Athenry to the PSNI has been fined £610 and told to learn the entire song.

Thomas Martin (19) of Parkhead Crescent also pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police on June 5, 2020.

The defendant appeared at Newry magistrates on Wednesday via video link.

Most Watched

Privacy