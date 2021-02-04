Teenager who wouldn't stop singing Fields of Athenry to police told to learn whole song and fined £610

A Northern Ireland teenager who sang the Fields of Athenry to the PSNI has been fined £610 and told to learn the entire song.

Thomas Martin (19) of Parkhead Crescent also pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police on June 5, 2020.

The defendant appeared at Newry magistrates on Wednesday via video link.

The court heard that the PSNI observed a number of males walking with open bottles of beer and consuming them.

Officers approached them on Edward Street in breach of council regulations on street drinking.

The police spoke with the males with the defendant beginning to sing the ‘Fields of Athenry’ loudly and being “obnoxious” to the constables.

He was warned about his behaviour, but continued.

When the details of the males were being noted, Martin became further physical and verbally abusive towards police.

He was then arrested.

Defence solicitor, Ciaran Downey said his client has been “keeping bad company” of older males.

“I have seen the body warn camera footage (PSNI),” said Mr Downey.

“He became involved in something that had nothing to do with him.

“A bit of bravado, showing his youth.

“The incident was more of a drunken struggle rather than any real intent.

“He has one similar record from last year.

“He had previously moved to Portstewart to take up some work.

“He was then held on remand in another matter.

“Bail has been difficult as he has no family and has spent his life in care since he was a child,” added the solicitor.

District judge Eamonn King enquired to what song the accused had been singing, which was then revealed to be the well-known Irish ballad song of being held in prison during famine times in Ireland.

“Does he know it well?” asked Mr King.

“He might in Hydebank (youth offender’s) learn the entire lyrics to the song.

“He can then sing it with the correct reflection of the sentiments contained in the song,” added the judge.

Martin was further fined an offender’s levy.