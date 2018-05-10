Teenager who fell and hit his head in hospital bathroom awarded €28,000
A 17-year-old student who fell and injured himself in a hospital bathroom has been awarded €28,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.
Barrister Fiona Crawford told Judge Terence O'Sullivan that Conor Casey, in April 2015, had been admitted to the National Children's Hospital, Tallaght, with acute appendicitis.
The court heard he then had a laparoscopic appendectomy under general anaesthetic.
She said that following the operation, while still slightly dizzy from the anaesthetic and having been given analgesia medication, he had been allowed to use the toilet unaccompanied and had fallen, hitting his head against the sink.
Ms Crawford, who appeared with Kent Carty Solicitors for Conor, told Judge O'Sullivan the boy was suing the nominee of the hospital, David Slevin, through his mother, Helen Casey, of Cruagh, Rockbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin.
She told the court that Conor injured the back of his head, requiring stitches to a wound that had healed but had left a noticeable scar.
Settlement
Judge O'Sullivan, approving the settlement offer of €28,000 together with expenses of €500, said he considered the offer a good one. He said the scar was particularly noticeable because, like most boys of his age, Conor sported a short haircut.
The judge directed the money be paid out directly to Conor who will be 18 years of age on June 22.
Irish Independent