Teenager who fell and hit his head in hospital bathroom awarded €28,000

Barrister Fiona Crawford told Judge Terence O'Sullivan that Conor Casey, in April 2015, had been admitted to the National Children's Hospital, Tallaght, with acute appendicitis.

She said that following the operation, while still slightly dizzy from the anaesthetic and having been given analgesia medication, he had been allowed to use the toilet unaccompanied and had fallen, hitting his head against the sink.

The court heard he then had a laparoscopic appendectomy under general anaesthetic.

Ms Crawford, who appeared with Kent Carty Solicitors for Conor, told Judge O'Sullivan the boy was suing the nominee of the hospital, David Slevin, through his mother, Helen Casey, of Cruagh, Rockbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin.

She told the court that Conor injured the back of his head, requiring stitches to a wound that had healed but had left a noticeable scar.