Teenager who assaulted fellow pupil during class has sentencing put back until he completes Leaving Cert

A LEAVING Cert student who pleaded guilty to assaulting a classmate in school three years ago has had sentencing in the case put back until he has completed his exams this summer.

At a sitting of Naas Criminal Circuit Court today, Judge Mary O’Malley Costello ruled that a probation report was necessary to assess the risk that the 18-year-old schoolboy would reoffend and to establish if he had anger management issues.

The student pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm on another student during a transition year music class at a school in Co Kildare on May 17, 2018.

The court heard that the accused was 15 at the time of the offence.

A District Court judge had refused jurisdiction to deal with the case, given the details of the offence.

Sergeant Seamus Muldowney told the hearing that a music teacher had complained of her class being disruptive, with the accused continuing to talk despite being asked to stop.

Cross examined by Katherine McGillicuddy BL, for the student, Sgt Muldowney said the victim had copybooks thrown at him after he had also asked the student to shut up.

The court heard that the victim had flung one of the copybooks back over his head, hitting the student on the face, which appeared to provoke the assault.

The student got out of his seat and punched the other boy in the face several times before also kicking him.

The court heard that the victim suffered bruising and a chipped tooth as a result of the attack.

Sgt Muldowney agreed that there had been no previous history between the two students prior to the assault and they had no further contact since the incident.

In a victim impact statement, the injured party, who was 16 at the time, said he suffered flashbacks to the incident and was apprehensive about meeting his assailant again.

Pleading for leniency, Ms McGillicuddy said her client had settled well in his new school and had a good record for attendance and behaviour and hoped to go on to study at college in Dublin.

She said the student had brought €2,000 in compensation to court and wished to offer another apology to his former classmate.

Ms McGillicuddy said the boy was genuinely remorseful for his actions.

“If he knew the harm and consequences for himself and his family, he would never have got out of his seat,” she said.

Ms McGillicuddy said they were the actions of a teenager who lacked the skills to exercise self-control, but she was confident he could go on to lead “a law-abiding life”.

The student, who was accompanied by his mother in court, did not speak during the 45-minute hearing.

The court heard that he had been expelled by the school as a result of the assault, but he had found a place in another school for the last two years.

However, he had been unable to find a new school in Co Kildare for the 2018/19 academic year and had gone to a college in the UK to study a course for a year.

Ms McGillicuddy said the teenager had no previous convictions and had not come to the attention of gardaí since the incident.

Although she asked for the case to be finalised at the hearing to allow him to focus on his exams, Judge O’Malley Costello said she wanted the benefit of a probation report before deciding on a sentence.

The judge said the teenager had suffered “a rush of blood” and given a “hot-headed response” but she said he deserved credit for returning to education after being expelled from school.

She adjourned the case until October 5 and asked that the Probation Service would defer contacting him until after he completed his Leaving Certificate.





