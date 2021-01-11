Teenager to appear in court after robbery of Dublin service station

A male teenager is due to appear before court this morning following the robbery of a service station on Parnell Road in Crumlin, Dublin last night.

A female, who is also in her teens, has been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme following the incident.

Gardaí said that at approximately 8.30pm a man and woman entered the premises and produced an imitation firearm and a hammer and threatened staff members.

They took a small amount of cash and items from the service station and fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí, responding to the activation of a panic alarm, rushed to the scene.

Two people were arrested a short distance from the premises and the stolen cash and property was recovered.

They were both taken to Crumlin Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“The male has been charged and is scheduled to appear in CCJ this morning at 10.30am and the female has been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme,” gardai

said.

Online Editors