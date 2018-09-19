Teenager stole €700 of clothes in pre-wedding 'caper', court hears

A BRIDE-to-be was caught stealing more than €700 worth of clothes in a shoplifting “caper”, a court heard.

Kathleen Connors (19) had no criminal record when she got involved in the theft which took place at a Marks & Spencer store.

It happened just three months before her wedding date.

Judge David McHugh applied the Probation Act, leaving the teenager without a conviction.

Connors, of Daletree Place, Ballycullen, pleaded guilty in court to theft.

Blanchardstown District Court heard that the incident happened at 8.30pm on August 15.

Connors went to the store where she selected €729 worth of clothing.

She then placed it in a bag before leaving the store without paying.

She was stopped by store security, and the goods were recovered from her in a saleable condition.

The accused was “not the only individual involved in this caper”, but there was nobody else before the court.

And no-one else was apprehended, her solicitor Simon Fleming said.

However, she “completely accepted” her responsibility from the start. Connors was from a Travelling background.

MARRIED

She was due to get married to “a boy from the settled community” in November of this year, Mr Fleming told the court.

She was accompanied to court by her father. He did not want to see her involved in this type of behaviour, but wanted to see her “married and out of the home and making a life for herself”, the court was told.

Connors had not come to the attention of gardai before or since the incident.

“Are you saying there are other people who may have been protagonists in this?” Judge McHugh asked Mr Fleming.

He replied that his instructions were that there was another woman involved, but that was not noted in the summary of evidence.

Judge McHugh said he was taking the case “at its highest point”.

Herald